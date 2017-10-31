Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, Kenyan Drake's Fantasy Outlook After Trade

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, which is a deal that's going to have wide-ranging fantasy football implications.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald passed along word of the blockbuster move.

Along with Ajayi likely sliding into a starting role ahead of LeGarrette Blount in Philly, there will probably be an initial battle for carries in Miami. Kenyan Drake, Damien Williams and Senorise Perry could all be given a chance to emerge as a major fantasy asset.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

