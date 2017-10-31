Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are dominating the rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes, winning 13 of the last 14 meetings outright, including the last five in a row. Coming off a season-saving victory last week, Ohio State continues its march toward a berth in the College Football Playoff when it takes on Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 17-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 41.6-20.6 Buckeyes (college football picks on every game).

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

The Buckeyes are back in the national championship chase after coming from behind to beat Penn State last week 39-38. Ohio State gave up a 97-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff, trailed 21-3 in the second quarter, 35-20 in the third and 38-27 with five minutes to go. But quarterback JT Barrett directed the Buckeyes on two quick touchdown drives, and a defensive stop sealed an unlikely victory.

On the night, Ohio State outgained the Nittany Lions 529-283 and outrushed them 201-91. In fact, outside of that kickoff return for a score, the Buckeyes held Penn State Heisman candidate Saquon Barkley to just 67 yards from scrimmage, 36 of which came on one play.

Ohio State is now 6-0 since that loss to Oklahoma back in September. The Buckeyes have also now outgained each of their five Big Ten opponents this season by more than 300 yards per game.

Why the Iowa Hawkeyes can cover the spread

The Hawkeyes bounced back from that overtime loss to Northwestern two weeks ago to beat Minnesota last week 17-10. Iowa drove the opening kickoff 80 yards to a touchdown, led 14-0 through three quarters and held on from there. The Hawkeyes still had the seven-point spread covered at 17-7 but gave up a Gophers field goal with four minutes to go and settled for the push.

On the day, Iowa only came up with 315 yards of total offense but held Minnesota to 281. The Hawkeyes defense also limited the Gophers to a 4-for-18 performance on 3rd-down and 4th-down conversions.

Two weeks ago, Iowa lost to Northwestern in overtime 17-10. So on the season, the Hawkeyes' three defeats have come by a total of 16 points.

Smart pick

Ohio State is 25-1 SU and 17-9 ATS over its last 26 true road games, including 3-0 SU and ATS this season. That's because the Buckeyes are usually the better team, and while favored, the spreads are more amenable. The smart money here gives the points with Ohio State.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in three of Ohio State's last four games against Iowa.

Iowa is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

Ohio State is 26-9-1 ATS in its last 36 games on the road against teams with winning records.

