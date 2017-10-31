Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: World Series Game 6 Odds, Betting Pick

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Associated Press

The Houston Astros will attempt to win their first World Series in franchise history Tuesday in Game 6 when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers as small road underdogs. The Astros pulled off their second extra-inning victory in the first five games on Sunday when they edged the Dodgers 13-12 behind five home runs and handed Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen his first loss.

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

Whoever won Game 5 was going to have the momentum and the best chance to win the World Series. How it happened could not have been predicted, but Houston is definitely in the driver's seat with two shots to take it on the road.

Game 6 will give the Astros the opportunity to start their top pitcher in Justin Verlander, who has yet to lose since joining the team in a trade from the Detroit Tigers in early September. They are 10-0 in Verlander's 10 outings and even won despite a subpar effort from him in Game 2 when he allowed three runs on just two hits—two home runs—in six innings of work.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers were the best home team in baseball during the regular season at 57-24, and they have lost only once there during the playoffs (Game 2 of this series).

Opposing Verlander will be Rich Hill, who got an early hook in his last start despite giving up just three hits and one run in four innings with three walks and seven strikeouts. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts may have regretted that decision but will likely keep Hill on a short leash here with the team's season on the line. That said, the Dodgers still have the better bullpen.

Smart betting pick

This is the game Verlander has always dreamed of pitching in but never was in position to win when he was with the Tigers. The problem is, he has had trouble handling pressure situations like this in the past in Detroit. He also is not the same pitcher on the road. Those two factors should concern Houston fans and bettors thinking about backing the team in this spot.

The Astros have lost seven of their last nine games at Dodger Stadium, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, so take Los Angeles.

Houston is 1-4 in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of Houston's last nine games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 7-2 in its last nine games at home against Houston.

All MLB odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.