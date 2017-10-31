WWE Survivor Series 2017: Predicting Raw Roster for Men's Elimination Match

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Raw will field a monstrous team of heavy hitters at WWE Survivor Series 2017.

Kurt Angle will have no reason to be nervous about his chances against Team SmackDown at the Nov. 19 pay-per-view. The Raw general manager will have Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at his side. He'll have hosses and former champions on his squad.

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon told Angle on Monday night that he would be the Raw's captain at Survivor Series and his job would be on the line in the match.

That leaves four spots open for Team Raw. And Angle has plenty of powerhouses to choose from.

The following is a look at the most probable Survivor Series crew that the GM will assemble ahead of the PPV.