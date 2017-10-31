Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma Should Be Ranked Ahead of Ohio State

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said Monday he believes the Sooners should be ranked ahead of Ohio State in the polls.

The Buckeyes were upset 31-16 at home by Oklahoma earlier in the season, and Mayfield expressed his opinion that it should play a significant role in the rankings, according to ESPN.com's Jake Trotter: "There's got to be a head-to-head matchup. You've got to have some sense to count that. You talk about head-to-head, they beat Penn State and both of them are still ranked higher than us. I don't understand it."

Ohio State is ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 at 7-1, while the 7-1 Sooners are ranked eighth.

The initial College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night.

Mayfield also acknowledged that the most important factor is where Oklahoma is ranked at the conclusion of the regular season:

"It's just interesting to see how people view us, not necessarily that I'm looking for an approval. The final rankings are what matters, and so that will be down the road. We've just got to put our heads down and go to work. If we take care of business the rest of the season, we should be in the top four, no doubt in my mind."

The Buckeyes received a bump from No. 6 to No. 3 in the AP poll this week after pulling off a thrilling 39-38 win over rival Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are ranked seventh, which is one spot ahead of the Sooners.

Oklahoma's lone loss came at home against Iowa State, which is ranked 14th and is 6-2.

The Sooners have a difficult schedule over the next two weeks with games against No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 10 TCU.

A loss in either may knock Oklahoma out of CFP consideration; however, a pair of victories may be enough to push it inside the Top Four if it isn't already there in the first set of rankings.

Oklahoma last reached the College Football Playoff in 2015, and there was no Big 12 representative in last season's CFP.