WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 30

It is only fitting that on Devil's Night the monsters of the Raw brand took center stage, enjoying dominant nights and building their stars ahead of Survivor Series.

Samoa Joe returned Monday night, stomping to the ring and denouncing the cheers of a WWE Universe that failed to reach out to him while he was injured. Then, like the fierce savage of a competitor that he is, he tore through Apollo Crews and scored his first win back.

Kane followed up with a decisive victory over Seth Rollins.

More on that in a moment.

He also laid waste to Finn Balor in the center of the ring and kinda, sorta chokeslammed SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan in a backstage vignette.

Asuka was up next, unleashing her fury on a poor unsuspecting enhancement talent and sending a loud, clear and terrifying message to the rest of the Raw women's locker room.

It was Braun Strowman who left the greatest impact, just as he has done on countless occasions this last year.

Emerging from the trash truck in which he was left for dead at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, he terrorized The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, stalking them from the back of the building and into the arena. Not prepared to slowly creep after the trio like Jason Voorhees or Michael Myers, he darted, running after them and punishing them for their sins.

Obliterating the group, Strowman stood tall, capping the destructive night off appropriately and setting the stage for All Hollow's Eve.