WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from October 30
The October 30 episode of Raw featured plenty of tricks and treats but was defined, ultimately, by the monsters that walked the aisle.
Braun Strowman, Kane, Asuka and Samoa Joe were relentless in the unleashing of their fury on opponents, intimidating Superstars and fans alike.
Nia Jax returned from a brief hiatus and destroyed Bayley.
Their dominant and unflinching victories and actions were at the heart of a Raw show that was equal parts serious and silly, with developments that will undoubtedly affect Survivor Series on November 19.
Delve deeper into why those Superstars earned "winner" status and which unfortunate Superstars joined them as the night's losers with this recap of Monday's broadcast.
Winner: WWE's Monsters
It is only fitting that on Devil's Night the monsters of the Raw brand took center stage, enjoying dominant nights and building their stars ahead of Survivor Series.
Samoa Joe returned Monday night, stomping to the ring and denouncing the cheers of a WWE Universe that failed to reach out to him while he was injured. Then, like the fierce savage of a competitor that he is, he tore through Apollo Crews and scored his first win back.
Kane followed up with a decisive victory over Seth Rollins.
More on that in a moment.
He also laid waste to Finn Balor in the center of the ring and kinda, sorta chokeslammed SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan in a backstage vignette.
Asuka was up next, unleashing her fury on a poor unsuspecting enhancement talent and sending a loud, clear and terrifying message to the rest of the Raw women's locker room.
It was Braun Strowman who left the greatest impact, just as he has done on countless occasions this last year.
Emerging from the trash truck in which he was left for dead at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, he terrorized The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, stalking them from the back of the building and into the arena. Not prepared to slowly creep after the trio like Jason Voorhees or Michael Myers, he darted, running after them and punishing them for their sins.
Obliterating the group, Strowman stood tall, capping the destructive night off appropriately and setting the stage for All Hollow's Eve.
Loser: Seth Rollins
The Kingslayer and cover athlete for WWE 2K18 lost clean, in the center of the ring, to Kane.
In the year 2017.
Rollins' defeat was the latest in what has become an increasingly questionable push of The Big Red Monster.
Why is Kane benefiting from beating so many top-shelf babyfaces on a brand that desperately needs to develop and grow stars under the age of 50?
More importantly, why did a Superstar at the forefront of a major video game release and one-third of a major faction reunion suffer a clean pinfall defeat at the hands of an aging veteran and mayoral candidate?
Does Kane really need to be rebuilt that much—just to eat a powerslam from Braun Strowman?
Rollins has earned better treatment from WWE Creative than that.
Winner: Nia Jax
Nia Jax returned Monday night and wasted little time reminding fans that she is the most dominant force in the women's division not named Asuka.
Monday, she overwhelmed and defeated former Raw women's champion Bayley, pinning her following a big legdrop. From there, she was announced by Alicia Fox as the first member of Team Raw at Survivor Series.
It was an eventful return to the squared circle and a reminder that Jax is no ordinary woman in the celebrated division. She is dangerous and, potentially, the greatest threat to Asuka's storied undefeated streak.
Establishing that right off the bat will be key to whatever big-money match between the two that may exist.
Loser: Mickie James
For weeks, Alexa Bliss called Mickie James old and suggested she cannot beat a youthful champion in her prime—like Bliss herself.
In two straight championship bouts, Bliss has beaten her clean in the center of the ring.
Yes, James has reminded fans of her abilities between the ropes, but in both instances, the heel was proven right. She poked fun at James' age, claimed she could not beat her and then confirmed it with consecutive wins.
That strikes at James' credibility.
The story told between her and Bliss is the type that ends with the babyface proving her doubter wrong and triumphing heroically. Instead, she lost and now slinks back to her place in the division, where she will be left to toil and wander aimlessly.
Unfortunately so, given how she was beginning to reconnect with audiences.