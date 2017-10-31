Broncos Reportedly Considering Benching Trevor Siemian for Paxton Lynch

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Following Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos are reportedly considering making a change at quarterback from Trevor Siemian to Paxton Lynch, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Siemian struggled mightily in a 29-19 loss at Kansas City, throwing for 198 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Lynch has been inactive all season due to a shoulder injury, but Jon Heath of USA Today noted the quarterback was healthy enough to have played Monday.

Brock Osweiler dressed as Siemian's backup Monday after Lynch had just one week of practice, but Schefter's tweet suggests Lynch would leapfrog both quarterbacks into a starting role if head coach Vance Joseph makes a change.

In his second year as Denver's starter, Siemian is 3-4 with 1,669 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The 2015 seventh-round pick beat Lynch for the starting job in the preseason, much like he did leading up to the 2016 campaign.

Siemian was far more effective last season, as he went 8-6 with 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 picks.

The Broncos selected Lynch with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Memphis, and he saw some action as a rookie.

Lynch went 1-1 in two starts and threw for 497 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in three total games.

Although the 6'3" Siemian is more experienced as an NFL starter, the 6'7" Lynch is bigger, more mobile and more physically gifted.

Denver still boasts a top-flight defense, but the offense hasn't held up its end of the bargain during a five-game run that has seen it go 1-4 after starting the season 2-0.

The Broncos will have a huge test on their hands in Week 9 regardless of who starts at quarterback when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the 7-1 Eagles.