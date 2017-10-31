NFL Trade Rumors: Top Pre-Deadline Buzz on T.Y. Hilton, Malcolm Butler and More

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Tuesday's trade deadline represents the final major opportunity for NFL teams to make significant improvements ahead of the 2017 regular season's stretch run.

Although deadline day isn't often busy, there have already been some blockbuster trades leading up to it, which suggests more big names could potentially be on the move before the 4 p.m. ET deadline arrives.

Here is a rundown of the latest rumors surrounding the top names that could be available on the trade market.

T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been one of the NFL's best and most consistent wideouts in recent years, but the Colts are a team unlikely to make a run this year with quarterback Andrew Luck still injured.

Hilton has remained productive even with Jacoby Brissett under center, but he is on pace to have his lowest output in receptions since his rookie campaign in 2012 and his fewest touchdowns ever.

In 2017, Hilton has reeled in 29 passes for 527 yards and just one touchdown for a Colts team that has struggled to find its groove.

Despite teams reportedly showing interest in acquiring Hilton, ESPN's Chris Mortensen added that a trade is "highly unlikely" unless "something big" is offered in return.

It is often forgotten that Hilton is just one season removed from leading the entire NFL with a career-high 1,448 receiving yards.

The likes of Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham and Julio Jones tend to constantly get mentioned in the conversation as to the NFL's top receiver, but Hilton is an under-the-radar name who has provided that type of production.

One of the biggest deterrents for a team interested in trading for Hilton may be his contract, which has three remaining on it beyond 2017 and will pay him $11 million, $13 million and $14.5 million over the next three campaigns, according to Spotrac.

While that isn't unreasonable for a player of Hilton's caliber, it is a significant expense for a team to take on at this juncture of the season.

Hilton is a game-changing player who could go a long way toward making a receiver-needy team far more dangerous and complete heading toward the playoffs, but the potential asking price for him combined with his contract could make a trade involving him a pipe dream.

Malcolm Butler

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was the subject of constant trade chatter during the offseason, and with the deadline approaching, his name is once again in the rumor mill.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Pats remain open to trading Butler and potentially packaging him with the 2018 second-round draft pick they acquired in Monday's trade that sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

Like Garoppolo, Butler can become a free agent during the offseason, which means New England risks losing him for nothing if it hangs onto him.

At the same time, he is the Patriots' best cornerback, so trading him while on the hunt for a second consecutive Super Bowl win may not be a particularly popular decision among fans.

This season Butler has registered 32 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and seven passes defended for a New England secondary that is starting to hit its stride after struggling earlier in the year.

He reeled in a career-high four interceptions last season, and in 2015 he was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 67 tackles and two picks.

Highly touted free agent Stephon Gilmore has had his issues as New England's other starting corner, and the rest of the Pats' cornerback group is fairly inexperienced with Eric Rowe, Johnson Bademosi and Jonathan Jones also in the mix.

Unless the Patriots get something in return for Butler that helps them significantly now, though, trading him would represent a major risk.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy on the trade front since prior to the start of the regular season, and they may not be done yet.

According to Michael Lombardi of The Ringer, the Eagles are "in on everyone who's available" among offensive tackles.

With left tackle Jason Peters out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, the Eagles would benefit from a new blindside protector for quarterback Carson Wentz.

They already got Wentz some help in another sense Tuesday when they acquired running back Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round draft pick.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai is filling in for Peters at left tackle, but Philly could use a more established option as it makes a Super Bowl push.

The Eagles are atop the NFC at 7-1 and boast a balanced offense that figures to become even more dangerous with the addition of Ajayi.

Wentz has thrived and put himself in the MVP discussion, but it is unclear how Peters' long-term absence will impact him.

If the Eagles can land a quality tackle without giving up a massive return, being aggressive on the trade market is a smart move.