    PSG Chief Reportedly Ready to Do 'All He Can' to 'Seduce' Philippe Coutinho

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho warms up for the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / IKIMAGES / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to beat Barcelona to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho next summer by offering him a lucrative contract. 

    According to Telefoot (h/t Sport), PSG chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi and is ready to do "all he can" to "seduce" the Liverpool maestro.

    Additionally, it's suggested Neymar and Dani Alves, who are international team-mates of the Brazilian, will try to convince the Liverpool man to head to the French capital.

    Sport reported that despite the fresh interest from PSG, Coutinho would still prefer to make the switch to Barcelona if possible. 

    Telefoot stated that PSG sporting director Antero Henrique met with Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian in London at FIFA's The Best awards and an offer was made to the midfielder during the discussions.

    Henrique is said to have held talks with Coutinho's agent.
    Henrique is said to have held talks with Coutinho's agent.Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Barcelona pushed hard to sign Coutinho in the summer after the 25-year-old handed in a transfer request at Anfield. As noted by Phil McNulty of BBC Sport, the Blaugrana had three offers turned down for the Liverpool No. 10 during the previous transfer window, the final one of which amounted to £114 million.

    While a lot of players would have been disrupted by the speculation, since returning to the Liverpool team the Brazilian has been excellent.

    Per football writer Jack Lusby, Coutinho was playing sensational football before he picked up a knock to keep him out of the game against Huddersfield Town recently:

    Liverpool's determination to keep hold of the player despite his intentions of moving on are admirable, and Coutinho is someone with the talent to fire them to success this season.

    Utilised in a more natural central-midfield position, he's been able to get on the ball more often for the Reds. With that extra possession Coutinho can have more influence on the game with his excellent passing, ability to ghost past opponents and powerful shooting from distance.

    Indeed, the Liverpool man has made scoring spectacular goals from long range look easy since he made the move to the Premier League:

    That versatility and ability to change the course of a match will inevitably attract the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe. PSG, having signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, are another prospect that'd excite Coutinho as well as Barcelona.

    Coutinho has the class to win any game.
    Coutinho has the class to win any game.Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Of course, being the star man for a team as illustrious as Liverpool has major benefits, as the former Inter Milan man is pulling the strings behind one of the most exciting teams in Europe and showcasing his skills in the UEFA Champions League. Plus, the playmaker agreed a long-term deal earlier in the year, meaning there's no pressure to cash in.

    Yet the Reds still look a long way off challenging for the major honours in the game, something both Barcelona and PSG—top of La Liga and Ligue 1 at the moment—will do in the current campaign and in years to come.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Has Tongue-in-Cheek Poke at Man Utd Fans...Again

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lovren Slams 'Disgusting' Murder Threat Towards Family

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
      Paris Saint-Germain FC

      Can You Name All 20 Stars? 🎃

      Sporcle
      via Sporcle
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Kane Back in Training on Eve of Real Madrid Clash

      Evening Standard
      via Evening Standard