PSG Chief Reportedly Ready to Do 'All He Can' to 'Seduce' Philippe Coutinho

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to beat Barcelona to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho next summer by offering him a lucrative contract.

According to Telefoot (h/t Sport), PSG chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi and is ready to do "all he can" to "seduce" the Liverpool maestro.

Additionally, it's suggested Neymar and Dani Alves, who are international team-mates of the Brazilian, will try to convince the Liverpool man to head to the French capital.

Sport reported that despite the fresh interest from PSG, Coutinho would still prefer to make the switch to Barcelona if possible.

Telefoot stated that PSG sporting director Antero Henrique met with Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian in London at FIFA's The Best awards and an offer was made to the midfielder during the discussions.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona pushed hard to sign Coutinho in the summer after the 25-year-old handed in a transfer request at Anfield. As noted by Phil McNulty of BBC Sport, the Blaugrana had three offers turned down for the Liverpool No. 10 during the previous transfer window, the final one of which amounted to £114 million.

While a lot of players would have been disrupted by the speculation, since returning to the Liverpool team the Brazilian has been excellent.

Per football writer Jack Lusby, Coutinho was playing sensational football before he picked up a knock to keep him out of the game against Huddersfield Town recently:

Liverpool's determination to keep hold of the player despite his intentions of moving on are admirable, and Coutinho is someone with the talent to fire them to success this season.

Utilised in a more natural central-midfield position, he's been able to get on the ball more often for the Reds. With that extra possession Coutinho can have more influence on the game with his excellent passing, ability to ghost past opponents and powerful shooting from distance.

Indeed, the Liverpool man has made scoring spectacular goals from long range look easy since he made the move to the Premier League:

That versatility and ability to change the course of a match will inevitably attract the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe. PSG, having signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, are another prospect that'd excite Coutinho as well as Barcelona.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Of course, being the star man for a team as illustrious as Liverpool has major benefits, as the former Inter Milan man is pulling the strings behind one of the most exciting teams in Europe and showcasing his skills in the UEFA Champions League. Plus, the playmaker agreed a long-term deal earlier in the year, meaning there's no pressure to cash in.

Yet the Reds still look a long way off challenging for the major honours in the game, something both Barcelona and PSG—top of La Liga and Ligue 1 at the moment—will do in the current campaign and in years to come.