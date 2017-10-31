Manchester United's Angel Gomes 'Coveted' by European Clubs, According to Father

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The father of Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has insisted some of the biggest clubs in European football are chasing the youngster's signature.

The 17-year-old is highly rated at Old Trafford, having shone in the club's academy setup and made his first-team debut last season. There has been speculation surrounding his future at the club as of late, though, and Gil Gomes told RTP there are clubs considering a move for him.

"He is the youngest player in the history of English football of Manchester United," he told RTP (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness). "So the qualities are really above average. And today he is a player coveted by all the greats of Europe."

Gomes is the youngest United player to make his debut in the Premier League era, as Duncan Edwards holds the record in league play overall when he made his first appearance in 1953.

Per The Sun (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), there have been reports linking Gomes with a move to Barcelona previously. Calciomercato (h/t Sposito) suggested Juventus are also interested in the United prodigy.

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted in August, Gomes was named as the United Academy Young Player of the Year in 2016-17:

Concerns about Gomes' long-term future at Old Trafford have stemmed from the fact he has yet to agree an extension with United.

If they were to lose a talent as bright as the teenager it'd be a massive loss for the Red Devils, as Gomes is one of the most exciting prospects to come through the club's academy in many years.

As we can see here courtesy of Eurosport UK, Gomes showed everyone what he's capable of at the recent Under-17 FIFA World Cup recently with this brilliant free-kick:

Gomes has much more to his game than set-piece prowess. When he's in possession he gives defenders so many problems, as he's able to dribble in tight spaces, beat opponents with pace and play passes into tight areas.

United have typically been one of a few clubs at the highest level happy to give chances to their best academy talents, with Marcus Rashford's remarkable recent rise testament to their faith in youth. Gomes, having had one taste of first-team football already, will want more.

Bleacher Report's Paul Ansorge discussed Gomes earlier in the year and made a big comparison:

That natural ability appears to have been picked up on by some of Europe's elite, and United will need to be alert to any clubs trying to pinch Gomes off them.

The youngster may have to bide his time at Old Trafford, as he has the likes of Rashford, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan vying for similar positions in the team. However, making such a big move so early in his career would be a big gamble for Gomes.