Malcolm Butler Trade Rumors: Patriots 'Open' to Moving CB Ahead of Deadline

The New England Patriots reportedly may not be done trading before Tuesday's deadline.

On Monday, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the defending champions are "still open to trading Malcolm Butler." La Canfora noted the cornerback could "be paired with" the 2018 second-round draft pick New England acquired in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for the second-round pick.

La Canfora said he would "be shocked" if the Patriots ultimately used the draft pick they acquired Monday and noted they are "looking for run stuffers."

The desire for defensive help up front doesn't come as much surprise, considering they are a mere 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game.

While Butler could be used to help facilitate such a move, Henry McKenna of USA Today's Patriots Wire raised the possibility New England could use the franchise tag on the cornerback since using it on Garoppolo is no longer on the table.

McKenna pointed out the Patriots may be resistant to give Butler long-term money after signing fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but a franchise tag would be a way to keep him around.

Whether he is traded, franchised or something else, whichever team ends up with Butler in the future will have a talented defensive back who has already won two Super Bowls with New England. He was a hero in one with a game-saving interception of Russell Wilson at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX and has a 2015 Pro Bowl on his resume.

Butler has eight interceptions in his career, two of which came in the first eight games of the 2017 campaign.