World Series 2017 Schedule: Astros vs. Dodgers Game 6 TV Info and Predictions

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

If the Houston Astros have their way Tuesday night, the 2017 World Series will come to a conclusion with ace pitcher Justin Verlander on the mound.

The Astros take a 3-2 series lead into their 8:20 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium, and if Verlander can continue to pitch the way he has to this point, the Astros should have an excellent chance of wrapping up their first World Series title.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a painful 13-12 decision in 10 innings Sunday night, but don't expect the home team to give in at any point.

While Verlander has been a dominant pitcher since the Astros acquired him from the Detroit Tigers late in the season, Rich Hill has been good for the Dodgers. A repeat of Sunday's action-filled, five-hour-and-17-minute marathon seems quite unlikely, even though the bullpens for both teams have run out of gas after strong showings earlier in the playoffs.

Verlander will probably have a chance to take the game for as long as he continues to be effective. He threw a complete game in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, and he has gone at least six innings in all of his other postseason starts.

Hill has not gone more than five innings in any of his starts since the end of the regular season.

When it comes to relief pitching, the day off between the fifth and sixth games should help both staffs. However, don't expect Houston manager A.J. Hinch to go to former closer Ken Giles at any point.

Giles has pitched 7.2 innings in the postseason and he has an 11.74 earned-run average and a 2.22 WHIP. In addition to his firestorm numbers, Giles appears to lack confidence as a result of the problems he has had.

Hinch went to Joe Musgrove to pitch the 10th inning Sunday night, and while he gave up a hit, he did not allow a run. That one inning of scoreless relief set the stage for Alex Bregman's game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

The Astros will look to second baseman Jose Altuve for continued hitting and leadership. Altuve is hitting .344 with seven homers and 13 RBI in the postseason, and he has a 1.120 OPS.

"He's the best player alive right now," Carlos Correa said, per Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com. "And when he steps in the batter's box, great things are going to happen."

Justin Turner fulfills the leadership role for the Dodgers, and he is hitting .294 with four homers and 14 RBI in the postseason with a .979 OPS.

The Dodgers are -115 favorites (bet $115 to win $100) for Game 6, while the Astros are +105 (bet $100 to win $105) underdogs.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Prediction

The Astros can smell and taste the World Series championship. They have won three of four games since losing the opener, and they have their best pitcher going in Game 6.

However, as good as Verlander has been in the postseason, the Dodgers are playing at home and won't be intimidated. They are desperate to send this series to seven games, and they are going to fight and claw to scratch out two or three runs against Verlander.

If the Dodgers can avoid costly fielding errors and base-running mistakes, they will find a way to extend the series to seven games. Look for Los Angeles to win Game 6 at Dodger Stadium in front of their delirious home fans.