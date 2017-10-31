NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Calvin Johnson, T.Y. Hilton and More

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Who said the NFL trade deadline wasn't active and entertaining?

Fans have already seen teams make a handful of big trades before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. The Seattle Seahawks went out and got Russell Wilson some help in the form of Houston Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Out in San Francisco, the front office attempted to land a potential franchise quarterback by striking up a deal with the New England Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo, per Schefter. The Philadelphia Eagles, fancying themselves contenders, tried to fix the running game by landing Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins, per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel.

In normal years, it might be unwise to suggest those deals are just the appetizers—but this isn't a normal year by any means. Here's the latest from the rumor mill.

Patriots Still Looking to Deal?

The Patriots might not be done just yet.

After shockingly trading two quarterbacks already (don't forget Jacoby Brissett), Bill Belichick and the Patriots might still have eyes on another deal thanks to the situation with Malcolm Butler.

Butler, of course, still looks like a player worth a major deal, though these Patriots might not be inclined to offer one up after landing Stephon Gilmore this past offseason. As such, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the Patriots might still pick up the phone on the topic:

Interesting, because the new wrinkle here is the idea Garoppolo leaving opens the door for Butler to receive a franchise tag.

From a personnel perspective, this might be something the Patriots don't want to pass up, as keeping Butler around for at least another year would keep the championship window quite wide.

But it goes the opposite direction if Butler is unhappy or regresses. The Patriots are still in a position to sell high and clearly don't mind taking big risks if it means acquiring future assets. Given the way this march to the deadline has gone, it wouldn't come as a major shock to see the Patriots do another deal.

T.Y. Hilton on the Block?

The rebuilding Indianapolis Colts could use some help.

While obvious, it was hard to imagine the brass in Indianapolis would offer up one of their best overall players to acquire said help, as T.Y. Hilton seems like a building block, not someone to dangle in trade talks.

Alas, here we are. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently reported the following: "As one league source with knowledge of the Hilton-Colts relationship suggested, 'Where there's smoke, there's fire.' But it's believed that it will take plenty of fuel to make it burn."

Hilton himself doesn't sound like a guy who wants to be moved, as captured by Zak Keefer of the Indy Star:

But will the decision involve Hilton in the process? He signed a five-year extension worth $65 million in 2015, and it has a potential out after this year. Otherwise, he's under contract through 2020, per Spotrac.

Yet if the Colts want to get the salary off the books while getting some future-looking assets in the process, Hilton is an option to leave town. He's a 27-year-old wideout on an assured contract who averages 15.9 yards per catch and has 31 touchdowns in his career.

The complexion of this whole situation isn't helped by the fact Hilton openly criticized his offensive line a few weeks back. He hasn't been a locker room problem for most of his career, though one can understand the frustration.

If a team hits the Colts with a can't-miss offer, the front office might pull the trigger as a way to clear up some money and continue stockpiling draft assets for Andrew Luck's eventual return.

Calvin Johnson's Name Surfaces

It's an odd run to the trade deadline when Calvin Johnson's name pops up in trade rumors.

The Detroit Lions legend, of course, is retired. But according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen on Mike & Mike, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars have called the Lions about the star wideout.

Schefter reported the Lions had given teams permission to probe the situation: "Figuring they had nothing to lose, the Lions told teams to reach out to the retired wide receiver to gauge his interest, but so far it has been noncommittal at best, diminishing any hope for a deal, sources said."

It isn't a shock to hear teams fancying themselves contenders might have an interest in a guy with seven 1,000-yard seasons and 15 NFL records at the age of 32. But Johnson hung up the cleats in large part due to long-term health concerns, so prying him out of retirement in October doesn't seem likely.

Still, it makes sense for the Eagles to try. Carson Wentz is a midseason MVP candidate backed by an elite defense who has his team already sitting on seven wins. The situation would be one of the more credible Super Bowl shots Megatron has ever been a part of. And don't laugh too heartily about the Jaguars, as the 4-3 team sits first in the AFC South and has an eye-popping 33 sacks on the season. They also boast wins over threats such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, so a little more help for an offense carried by rookie Leonard Fournette could work wonders.

At this point, nothing should shock fans. Johnson pulling a Marshawn Lynch and giving it a go with half a season remaining seems unlikely, but so did most of the developments in the trades department so far.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com.