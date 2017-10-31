Tyreek Hill, Devontae Booker and More Fantasy Reaction from Broncos vs. Chiefs

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs' 29-19 victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium is unlikely to be fondly remembered by fantasy football owners, as the two teams combined for 640 yards and three offensive touchdowns.

Kareem Hunt was the biggest disappointment on the night, as he ran for 46 yards on 22 carries, which is his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Tyreek Hill joined Hunt in putting together an underwhelming game, while Devontae Booker and Bennie Fowler III enjoyed differing fortunes on the other side of the ball. Below is a breakdown of three players following Monday night's game.

Tyreek Hill Remains a Boom-or-Bust Option

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Hill's 2017 season has proceeded thusly: He has a monster game and follows it up with the kind of showing that makes you question your faith in him altogether. Then he has another outstanding performance, and the cycle continues repeating itself.

On Monday night, Hill had two receptions for 38 yards on six targets. He even treated owners to an interception, which came in the first quarter. The NFL shared a replay of the turnover in the red zone:

The calculus shouldn't change too much for Hill regarding whether to start him in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys rank 26th in defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, so yards should be much easier to come by for the Chiefs.

As Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson also tweeted, Hill is a big play waiting to happen any time he's on the field:

Fantasy owners should expect one of two extremes from Hill. He's not a high-volume receiver yet, so his overall production depends on him getting a big play or two.

You don't want a win or loss to hinge on Hill—a hypothetical that may have been too real for some Monday. But his ceiling in any given week is so high that benching him shouldn't even be a consideration.

Devontae Booker Makes Most of His Limited Touches

Harry How/Getty Images

Booker only carried the ball six times, but he gained 40 yards and ran for a score in the third quarter. The NFL shared a replay of his six-yard touchdown run:

Booker also caught three passes for 14 yards. NFL.com's Matt Harmon thought he justified getting a larger role in the Broncos offense:

Booker didn't exactly blow the doors off in his rookie year. He ran for 612 yards and four touchdowns on 174 carries, and his 3.5 yards per carry were 36th among qualified players in 2016. Booker's rookie season will likely be fresh in the minds of Broncos coaches when considering whether to give him more opportunities.

In addition, fantasy football owners will be wary whether Booker's numbers would noticeably improve were he to see increased usage.

Obviously, it's far too early to consider Booker a waiver-wire target. Until he supplants C.J. Anderson as the Broncos' starting running back, he's a fantasy nonentity. But Booker is worth monitoring should he outplay Anderson over the second half of the season.

Bennie Fowler III Giveth and He Taketh Away

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Watching Fowler on Monday night was like listening to jazz. You had to appreciate the catches Fowler didn't make.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and ESPN.com's Matthew Berry were among those frustrated by the third-year wide receiver:

Fowler finished with two receptions for 35 yards on six targets. He should've had a touchdown in the third quarter but dropped a pass in the end zone from 15 yards out.

Fantasy Guru's Graham Barfield highlighted how Trevor Siemian has targeted Fowler inside the red zone on a fairly consistent basis, which is why Fowler was tied with Emmanuel Sanders for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (two):

Two issues hinder Fowler's fantasy value. His propensity to drop easy passes is the obvious one, and Siemian's overall struggles are another. Demaryius Thomas was once an elite fantasy wideout but has since provided diminishing returns as a result of Denver's failure to find a worthy starting quarterback.

If Siemian can drag Thomas down with him, then Fowler doesn't stand much of a chance.

But like Booker, Fowler is worth keeping on your radar as a deep sleeper should everything click and he stop being plagued by drops.