Week 9 Waiver Wire: Projecting Best Adds, Drops and Future Handcuffs

Week 9 of the fantasy football season means one of three things: You are striving for the championship, you're fighting just to stay alive in the playoff race or you haven't checked your roster in three weeks after starting 0-6.

If you fall into one of the first two categories, take a look at some suggestions for the best add and most notable drop at each of the main four offensive fantasy football positions this week, in addition to some commentary on why each proposed pickup is the No. 1 positional choice.

Then, we'll quickly take a look ahead at two handcuff situations around the league.

Quarterback

Best Add: Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater (on teams in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Notable Drop: Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton (69 percent)

In case you're wondering why new San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't in the best add spot, it's because (a) we're not 100 percent sure when he'll be given the reins of the offense and (b) he's joining an 0-8 team with one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Garoppolo has a bright future, but it won't be realized this year.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a horrible knee injury prior to the 2016 season and hasn't played since, looks like he is ready to return soon, however. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it could be Week 10 against the Washington Redskins.

Bridgewater isn't going to toss two to three touchdowns per game (he's only thrown 28 in 29 games), but he's returning to a good situation with three solid pass-catchers (wideouts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph). Add in a defense that should help give the Vikings good field position, and you have the recipe for some fantasy success.

If Bridgewater gets the call to start for the 6-2 Vikings, he'll be a viable option in two-quarterback leagues and a solid backup otherwise.

Running Back

Best Add: Baltimore Ravens RB Alex Collins (35 percent)

Notable Drop: New England Patriots RB Dion Lewis (68 percent)

Why not the Dallas Cowboys' Darren McFadden or Alfred Morris, who should receive more playing time in the wake of Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension that looks like it will be finally be levied?

Per Football Outsiders, Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins had the third-highest DVOA of running backs with a minimum of 56 rushes, and that was before he gained 143 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches against the Miami Dolphins (that stat will be updated late Tuesday). The second-year player is one of the most efficient backs in the game, as he's gained six yards per carry this season.

Collins is the real deal and the best talent on a banged-up Ravens offense. It looks like he'll be the focal point for the foreseeable future. The only downside from a fantasy perspective is that he won't accrue many points through receptions (until last Thursday, he didn't even have a catch).

That being said, if Collins' touch volume stays in the 15-20 range, then he's a clear starter.

Wide Receiver

Best Add: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (11 percent)

Notable Drop: Washington Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor (77 percent)

If you haven't put in a waiver claim for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wideout Dede Westbrook, then consider doing so right now.

Westbrook is returning to the team after eight weeks on injured reserve following a core muscle injury. He was fantastic in the preseason, catching 13 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just three games.

Right now, the Jaguars offense is based off the tough running of Leonard Fournette, and that isn't going to change with Westbrook returning to the mix.

That said, Westbrook gives the team something it lacks right now, and that's the ability to make a big play through the air on a consistent basis. He could be a game-breaking wideout, making the Jaguars offense a top-10 unit (Football Outsiders ranks them 15th).

Don't expect Westbrook to receive a crazy amount of volume, simply because (a) the offense revolves around Fournette and (b) Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee should still get plenty of snaps, but Westbrook could end up being an efficient player who only needs a few plays to have a productive day.

Tight End

Best Add: Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen (42 percent)

Notable Drop: Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry (91 percent)

How is Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen available in so many leagues? Yes, he hasn't played in a game since Week 2, but he was never declared out for the season. Per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, there's hope for Olsen:

If Olsen returns by the end of November, that will be a huge boost to any fantasy team that has him on its roster. Olsen had three straight 1,000-yard seasons between 2014-2016 as a Panther, catching between 77 and 84 passes per season. He's a favorite target of quarterback Cam Newton, and the two have a clear rapport.

Furthermore, Olsen could take advantage of some weaker pass defenses down the stretch, as the Panthers have a few of them on their schedule (Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Miami being the most notable ones).

Ultimately, Olsen is one of the best tight ends in the game when healthy. Even if he doesn't return to his old form, he should still be productive.

Handcuffs

If you're starting Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore on your fantasy team, consider adding rookie backup Marlon Mack to your roster.

Mack had 14 touches Sunday and found the end zone. With the Colts playing out the string at this point, and franchise quarterback Andrew Luck's 2017 return looking more doubtful every day, Indianapolis might as well look to the future and give Mack, who has 4.3 yards per carry, the keys to the rushing offense.

In San Francisco, backup Matt Breida is seeing enough touches to make him an interesting add for any player needing a running back in a deeper league. In three of his past five games, Breida has seen no fewer than nine touches, with a high of 13 in a 26-23 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Carlos Hyde is clearly the main back in San Francisco, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 22-year-old Breida getting more looks down the stretch as the 0-8 49ers look toward the future.