Jimmy Garoppolo Reported Trade to 49ers Ignites Twitter Reaction

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots provided what's likely to be the biggest shock of the 2017 NFL trade deadline when they agreed to a deal that sends Jimmy Garoppolo to the Bay Area.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots will receive a 2018 second-round draft pick. Schefter reported the two teams only began hammering out the details of the trade Monday morning.

The MMQB's Peter King was among those shocked by the trade:

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami and Pro Football Talk hypothesized what the move could mean for both teams:

The MMQB's Albert Breer noted 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been a long-term admirer of Garoppolo:

By trading for the 25-year-old passer, San Francisco has seemingly found its quarterback of the future after treading water at the position for the last few years. But acquiring a player who has attempted 94 passes in three years carries obvious risk.

Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab tweeted that Garoppolo's inexperience isn't the biggest consideration for the 49ers:

Whereas some may have viewed Garoppolo as Tom Brady's long-term successor, the Patriots erased that plan entirely. Brady has an NFL-best 2,541 passing yards to go with 16 touchdowns through eight games, but he turned 40 in August.

Many on Twitter commented on New England's faith in the 12-time Pro Bowler:

Like the 49ers, the Cleveland Browns were in dire need of a young quarterback during the offseason. And some may argue that need still exists given DeShone Kizer's league-leading 11 interceptions.

Schefter reported in April the Browns were pursuing Garoppolo but couldn't get a deal done. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cleveland offered "a 2nd & change." Naturally, the Browns were a topic of conversation after Tuesday's trade:

Browns fans are already angry enough with how the last two NFL drafts have unfolded.

The team traded out of the No. 2 spot in 2016, which meant passing up on Carson Wentz, who has flourished in his second year with the Philadelphia Eagles. This past spring, the Browns traded the No. 12 pick, which the Houston Texans used to select Deshaun Watson.

If Garoppolo thrives in San Francisco, Browns fans may try to lay siege to the team's offices in Berea, Ohio.