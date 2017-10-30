Jimmy Garoppolo's Fantasy Outlook After Reported Trade to 49ers

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo will finally get a chance at legitimate playing time in his fourth year in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers traded for the former Patriots backup in exchange for a second-round pick Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

Garoppolo was a second-round pick in 2014 but only has 94 passing attempts in his professional career while backing up one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in Tom Brady.

His biggest opportunity came last year when he made two starts during Brady's suspension, finishing with 496 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in that stretch. He showcased a quick release and smart decision-making that caused teams around the league to salivate about his potential.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman discussed the player's value:

Unfortunately, the 0-8 49ers are not quite as well set up for success as the Patriots, who won the Super Bowl last season.

San Francisco is averaging just 16.6 points per game, including just 10 in each of the last two games, and it can't all be blamed on quarterback play. Pierre Garcon has been solid as the team's No. 1 receiver, but there are few other reliable weapons in the passing game. The rushing attack has a habit of disappearing after the team falls behind on the scoreboard.

Perhaps the biggest issue is the offensive line, which has allowed 27 sacks this year to rank second in the NFL behind only Indianapolis. This unit will only get worse with former Pro Bowler Joe Staley out with an orbital bone fracture, as reported by Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus summed up the upcoming challenges:

With a new playbook to learn, it will be extremely difficult for Garoppolo to play right away. Jacoby Brissett didn't start in Week 1 after his preseason trade, while even veteran Sam Bradford needed a week before getting onto the field for the Vikings last season following a trade.

Even if the 49ers rush him to the field, head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense takes time to master. Matt Ryan had just 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his first year with Shanahan as the offensive coordinator before breaking out last year with his MVP season.

Garoppolo could be a centerpiece for the future in San Francisco, but his chances of success aren't great in the second half of this season.

With a bye in Week 11 and tough defenses like Jacksonville, Houston and Seattle still on the schedule, there aren't many opportunities for big performances to help fantasy teams. Fans should probably expect a little more than 1,000 passing yards and maybe 10 touchdowns before the season ends.

While he might be worth a speculative add in two-quarterback leagues, he is not worth a roster spot until he proves something with his new team.