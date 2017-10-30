Stephanie McMahon Names Kurt Angle Captain for WWE Raw's Survivor Series Team

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Stephanie McMahon returned to Raw on Monday night and dropped a bombshell on Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

McMahon announced Angle will captain Team Raw against Team SmackDown Live at Survivor Series on Nov. 19. Should Raw lose, McMahon also said Angle will lose his post as the Raw GM. WWE shared McMahon's proclamation:

