    Stephanie McMahon Names Kurt Angle Captain for WWE Raw's Survivor Series Team

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    Chief Brand Officer and TV Personality of WWE, Stephanie McMahon delivers her keynote address at the opening of Sports Matters in conjucntion with All That Matters 2016 in Singapore on September 14, 2016. The conference runs from September 12 to 15 and involves speakers in areas such as sports, music and digital entertainment. / AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

    Stephanie McMahon returned to Raw on Monday night and dropped a bombshell on Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

    McMahon announced Angle will captain Team Raw against Team SmackDown Live at Survivor Series on Nov. 19. Should Raw lose, McMahon also said Angle will lose his post as the Raw GM. WWE shared McMahon's proclamation:

         

