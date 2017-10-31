World Series 2017: Astros vs. Dodgers Game 6 TV Schedule, Prediction

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have gained two of their three World Series wins in memorable fashion. Their 7-6 victory in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium was immediately labeled as one of the top Fall Classic games, and their remarkable 13-12 victory in Game 5 topped that one for clutch hits and drama.

But they don't crown World Series champions based on the number of exciting victories. The Astros will have to win one more game in order to get their fourth victory in the 2017 World Series and the first championship in team history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not about to give them anything. They trail 3-2 in the World Series, but they are going home. It would be foolish to think that the Dodgers would give in at this point, knowing that two victories at home in Games 6 and 7 would give them their first championship since 1988.

The Dodgers are facing a tough task as they will have to get the best of Justin Verlander if they are going to survive Tuesday night's encounter, which will start at 8:20 p.m. and will be televised by Fox.

Verlander has a 4-0 record in the postseason, along with a 2.05 earned-run average and a 0.88 WHIP while striking out 29 hitters in 30.2 innings.

More than his numbers, Verlander has been a tower of strength for the Astros every time he has taken the mound. He has impressed with his power pitches as well as his command, and his desire to play for a World Series winner has been palpable.

The presence of Verlander on the mound gives the Astros the confidence that they can find additional success in the potential clinching game, even if it is on the road.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

"It's not an easy place to play, but we're giving the ball to Justin Verlander, and that's going to be awesome for us," George Springer said of playing in Dodger Stadium, per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com.

Rich Hill will take the mound for the Dodgers, and he has also been effective in the postseason. He does not have a decision to his credit, but he does have a 2.77 ERA along with a 1.23 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 13.0 innings.

Hill has a tough assignment in holding down the Houston lineup that includes Jose Altuve (seven HR, 13 RBI), Carlos Correa (five HR, 14 RBI), Yuli Gurriel (.328 batting average, eight RBI), Alex Bregman (four HR, 10 RBI) and Springer (four HR, six RBI, 10 runs scored).

The Dodgers are going to rely on Justin Turner (four HR, 14 RBI), Yasiel Puig (three HR, 10 RBI), Chris Taylor (12 runs scored, three HR), Cody Bellinger (three HR, nine RBI) and Corey Seager (seven runs scored, five RBI) for the bulk of their offense.

The odds have been shifting with some frequency for Game 6. The Dodgers were listed as favorites shortly after the conclusion of Game 5, but the Astros were shifted to the role of favorites Monday. The Dodgers are once again listed as favorites by OddsShark.

Los Angeles is -115 to win the game (wager $115 to win $100) and force a seventh game, while the Astros are +105 underdogs (wager $100 to win $105).

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Prediction

Verlander has been a monster since coming to the Astros, and he has been particularly sharp in the postseason.

Playing the role of the No. 1 starter for the American League champions in the most important games of the season has to be gratifying for Verlander, but that's not enough. He clearly wants to finish the job and bring the Astros the title.

However, the Dodgers have been a special team all season and they have shown that they won't be easily discouraged.

Look for Turner, Bellinger and Seager to get the key hits as the Dodgers earn a tight Game 6 victory and force a seventh and decisive game.