NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on T.Y. Hilton, Eric Ebron and More

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NFL teams looking to make a trade during the 2017 season are running out of time before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

With the deadline approaching, there have naturally been a number of rumors to emerge with contenders striving to separate themselves before the stretch run. Notable names such as Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron stand out among those reportedly on the block, while the Miami Dolphins are looking for an offensive reset.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest rumors before Tuesday's deadline.

Hilton Could be on the Move

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Hilton has established himself as one of the faces of the Colts franchise, but his immediate future is up in the air.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a league source who said "Where there's smoke, there's fire," regarding Hilton trade rumors. Florio suggested general manager Chris Ballard "could be willing to accept significant draft assets in exchange for Hilton," especially since he didn't draft the receiver or attempt to reach a contract extension with him.

The rumors come after Hilton turned heads following Indianapolis' 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 22 by saying "It is the offensive line, they need to block," per Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

Despite the criticism, Florio cited a source who said Hilton isn't looking to leave Indianapolis as quarterback Andrew Luck's return from injury in 2018 at the latest looms.

It is no mystery why a team—including the Colts—would want Hilton on the roster as a three-time Pro Bowler who is just 27 years old. He is also under contract through the 2020 season, per Spotrac, and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four years.

It will take plenty in return to pry someone like that away from Indianapolis.

Teams Reaching Out for Ebron

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Hilton isn't the only pass-catcher drawing interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported "teams have been calling Detroit to potentially trade for" Ebron.

The Lions could turn to the future with a trade if they landed a draft pick or picks in return for their tight end, especially after losing three straight for a 3-4 record. They also have rookie Michael Roberts at tight end who hasn't found consistent playing time behind Ebron and veteran Darren Fells.

Moving Ebron would open the playing time up for Roberts, although the former is just 24 years old as the No. 10 overall pick from the 2014 draft. He demonstrated potential in 2015 with five touchdown catches and last year with 711 receiving yards, but he has just 160 yards and one trip to the end zone through the first seven games of the 2017 campaign.

He has also failed to even reach double-digit yardage in four contests this year.

Perhaps the cliche change of scenery would provide Ebron with a boost as other teams call the Lions with trades in mind.

Dolphins Reportedly Looking for Offense

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Few teams in the NFL have looked worse than the Dolphins did Thursday in a 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and they are reportedly "among the teams active in trade talks" in the aftermath.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the news and cited a source who said Miami is "seemingly focused" on bolstering its struggling offense.

The Dolphins were shutout by both the Ravens and New Orleans Saints this season and rank dead last in the league in points (13.1) and yards per game (252.4). Football Outsiders ranked the offensive line as the 28th-best run-blocking unit and 15th-best pass-blocking unit through Week 7, and running back Jay Ajayi has as many games with fewer than 25 rushing yards as he does with more than 100 (two).

Ajayi's struggles to find openings have been jarring after he ran for 1,272 yards last year.

The Dolphins are somehow still 4-3 and in the middle of the AFC playoff race, but the numbers suggest they don't have the offense to stay there without some additions.