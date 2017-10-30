Reno Police Apologize for Officer's Colin Kaepernick Halloween Costume

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Adam Garcia, chief of the University of Nevada, Reno police, apologized after one of his officers wore a Halloween costume that mocked free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Twitter user @glaserface brought attention to the costume on social media:

The Reno Gazette Journal's Siobhan McAndrew shared Garcia's statement:

"For those who have seen the Halloween costume of one of our officers apparently mocking a citizen who has chosen to take advantage of his constitutional right to protest, I offer my sincere apologies.

"Members of our profession are held to a higher standard and denigrating another—on or off duty—is insensitive for its lack of respect and lack understanding on how others may negatively view their actions and may be impacted."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

