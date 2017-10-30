Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Marlins Looking to Deal Star Among Other Players

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins are reportedly looking to trade a number of players, including slugger Giancarlo Stanton, as they attempt to shed salary.

On Monday, Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported Miami's new ownership—which includes New York Yankees great Derek Jeter—wants to trim the payroll to $90 million from the $140 million it would be if the roster were kept intact.

Jackson and Spencer cited sources who said the Marlins want to trade Stanton and the $25 million he is owed next season, as well as infielders Dee Gordon and Martin Prado, to facilitate the salary reduction.

If Miami trades all three, it will subtract $49 million from the payroll before accounting for the salaries of acquired players.

Stanton is the name that immediately jumps out, but Gordon, 29, is a two-time All-Star and has a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and batting title on his resume. He slashed .308/.341/.375 with 60 stolen bases last season and would provide an immediate boost on the bases and in the middle of the infield for a number of suitors.

As for Stanton, this report comes after Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports said the San Francisco Giants were "viewed among the preferred destinations" for the outfielder. That is notable considering Stanton holds a no-trade clause.

He is coming off a spectacular 2017 campaign that saw him slash .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs and 132 RBI, but there are contract concerns beyond just the 2018 season. According to Spotrac, his yearly total increases to $26 million for 2019 and 2020 before player options from 2021-27.

His contract will climb as high as $32 million a year during that span (2023-25).

Stanton isn't the only rumored player where the contract would be an issue. Jackson and Spencer called it "highly questionable" the Marlins could trade Prado and the $28.5 million he's owed over the next two years. He is 34 years old and played a mere 37 games in 2017 due to injury.