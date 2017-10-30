Maurkice Pouncey on Lions D-Line: 'They Literally Tried to Attack Me'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey didn't mince words when discussing his anger toward the Detroit Lions' defensive line following Sunday's 20-15 win for Pittsburgh.

Pouncey took issue with how some Lions linemen fired off the ball as the Steelers were in victory formation to take a knee and run out the clock in the fourth quarter. ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler shared his comments:

"You have to show sportsmanship. You just lost the game. We're taking a knee. What are you trying to prove right now? If anybody's playing [dirty], that's dirty s--t right there. They literally tried to attack me, come off 100 miles per hour. I ain't going for that. ... Do it during the game. You want to do it while we're taking a knee? It's a general rule of sportsmanship. You don't do that type of s--t."

Players from both teams got into a shoving match, which resulted in A'Shawn Robinson's ejection after the Lions defensive tackle threw a punch at Steelers guard Ramon Foster.

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said Robinson, as well as any other Lions player who was part of the altercation, face potential punishment.

"Those are the things we have to address. We're not going to stand for it," Caldwell said, per MLive.com's Kyle Meinke. "It's not one of the things we want to be known for. We want to be known for playing this game the way it's supposed to be played, and losing your poise is not one of those things."

Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence told reporters Steelers offensive linemen were engaging in dirty tactics throughout the game. Spence said in one instance, Pouncey went for his knees while Foster was blocking his upper body, which would normally warrant a penalty for a chop block.

According to Fowler, Pouncey brushed the allegation aside, saying the Lions defenders "were getting balled on."