Heisman Trophy 2017: Ranking the Top 10 Candidates Ahead of Week 10
The Heisman Trophy rankings have experienced some considerable movement of late.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has stood atop the list for a few weeks, but his place is unstable following his team's loss to J.T. Barrett and Ohio State. Notre Dame runner Josh Adams and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield are keeping the pressure on both Big Ten stars, though.
Stanford star Bryce Love—despite showing his value from the sideline—missed a huge opportunity to pad his stats. Plus, an injury prevented Wisconsin freshman Jonathan Taylor from adding to his resume.
Top players to watch are UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, USC quarterback Sam Darnold, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V.
Ranking factors here include total production, key performances and historical trends such as position and team record.
10. Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama
By the numbers: Alabama's undefeated record has kept Jalen Hurts on the periphery of the Heisman discussion. Attrition has boosted him into the top 10. The sophomore's stats aren't overwhelming, but 1,795 yards, 15 touchdowns and just two turnovers with that 8-0 mark keep Hurts loosely in the picture.
Signature moment: Given that the Crimson Tide have seven victories of 17-plus points, he hasn't needed a game-changing play. Those opportunities should come with No. 19 LSU, No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 16 Auburn on the November slate.
Week 10 prediction: Hurts begins the challenging month against LSU, the nation's 13th-ranked pass defense. He probably won't put up gaudy overall numbers, but 100 yards both as a passer and runner with a couple of scores and no more than one turnover should be enough to position the Tide for a victory.
9. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
By the numbers: We just can't quit Lamar Jackson. Despite another loss, the junior added to his Football Bowl Subdivision-best average of total yards per game. He leads the country with 426.3 combined passing and rushing yards, which is 60.3 better than Mason Rudolph at No. 2. Jackson is responsible for 32 touchdowns.
Signature moment: Louisville needed a clutch drive to knock off Florida State on the road in Week 8, and Jackson answered the challenge. He converted a third down on the ground and completed a 13-yard pass to put the Cardinals in position for a game-winning kick. Jackson's 334 yards are tied for the most FSU has allowed to a quarterback this year.
Week 10 prediction: After a stretch of nine consecutive games, Louisville has a bye. Jackson's production is simply too impressive for us to discount. He'll spend the week preparing for Virginia.
8. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
By the numbers: Mason Rudolph is a popular name on the passing leaderboards. Following a win over West Virginia, he stayed atop the charts with 358.3 yards per game. The senior dipped to fourth in rating (175.5) but remained at eighth in passing scores (22) and 17th in completion percentage (65.6). He's also rushed for seven touchdowns.
Signature moment: For now, it's still his sensational display in Week 3 at Pitt, where Rudolph posted 423 yards and five touchdowns during the first half of a rout. But if he's going to hoist the coveted trophy, Bedlam in Week 10 absolutely must feature a Heisman moment—a dominant performance or a productive, relatively mistake-free day with a clutch finish.
Week 10 prediction: Points shouldn't be at a premium in Stillwater. Against each of Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech, Oklahoma surrendered at least 322 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Rudolph should approach 350 yards and four scores in a track meet.
7. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State
By the numbers: James Washington ranks 36th in the country with 45 receptions, but nobody with his volume has a higher per-catch average than his 22.23 yards. The only six qualifying players with a better mark have secured no more than 22 passes. Washington—who is one of two FBS wideouts with 1,000-plus yards—has also grabbed eight touchdowns.
Signature moment: Through eight games, the senior has notched fewer than 91 yards just once. Washington's greatest output was a 235-yard explosion against Baylor in Week 7. He had four receptions of 40-plus yards and one touchdown that day.
Week 10 prediction: Rudolph will spread the wealth this week, so Washington's upside may be limited by his teammates. But it's reasonable to pencil in his usual 90 yards and a score.
6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
By the numbers: In just 20 minutes at Illinois last Saturday, Taylor piled up 73 yards on the ground before a left leg injury ended a promising day. Nevertheless, he's No. 5 in the country with 148.1 yards per game and has 11 touchdowns.
Signature moment: During Week 6, the freshman raced his way to a timely 75-yard score on the first snap following an 80-yard touchdown by Nebraska. It sparked a 28-7 finish for Wisconsin, and he amassed a career-best 249 yards in the 38-17 win.
Week 10 prediction: Taylor is listed as questionable for Week 10 at Indiana, per Jason Galloway of the Wisconsin State Journal. If healthy, Taylor should reach 75 yards and score once. There is potential for more, but the Badgers may limit his touches. Plus, the Hoosiers generally don't allow big plays. Slow and steady wins the race, and Wisconsin is comfortable with that pace.
5. Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
By the numbers: Adams has showed off explosiveness and power in impressive fashion over the last two weeks and collected 393 yards and four touchdowns in a pair of victories over ranked teams. He's risen to No. 6 nationally at 146.1 yards per contest, and his 8.9-yard average is second only to Love among players with at least 100 carries this year.
Signature moment: In Week 8, Notre Dame completely dominated rival USC. Adams provided the dagger with an 84-yard touchdown, gashing the Trojans defense and giving the Irish an impenetrable 28-point advantage. He accumulated 191 yards and a career-high three scores in the 49-14 triumph.
Week 10 prediction: Volume should lead to a productive outing for Adams, although Wake Forest is a formidable opponent. Save for a dreadful day at Georgia Tech, the Demon Deacons have limited their opponents to 4.6 yards per carry or fewer. Should he break off a 40-yard scamper, 120 yards would be a commendable outcome.
4. J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State
By the numbers: Barrett had lurked on the national leaderboards before striking last Saturday. He ascended to No. 3 in rating (176.2) and touchdowns (25), No. 5 in completion percentage (69.5) and No. 23 in yards per game (270.8). And the much-maligned passer has still only thrown one interception as a senior.
Signature moment: Week 9 was a Heisman moment for Barrett. The whole thing. He helped the Buckeyes storm back from a 21-3 deficit and—yes, aided by the defense, like all great teams—tossed three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to snatch a 39-38 win. Barrett completed 33-of-39 passes for 328 yards and four scores, and added a season-best 95 yards on the ground.
Week 10 prediction: Iowa stunned Michigan last season. The Hawkeyes lost to Penn State earlier this year on the final play. Kinnick Stadium is a place of nightmares. Ohio State will avoid disaster Saturday afternoon, but it'll need 250 total yards and a few touchdowns from Barrett to escape.
3. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
By the numbers: Just because he wasn't a part of Week 9's biggest game doesn't mean Mayfield doesn't deserve to remain at No. 3. The senior quietly posted 301 total yards and five touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech. He is second in the FBS with a 72.5 completion clip and is second in yards per attempt (11.1) and rating (195.6).
Signature moment: How much more impressive does Mayfield's triumph at Ohio State look now? That 31-16 win was already outstanding, but is the victory now sensational? He completely outplayed Barrett and the Buckeyes in Week 2 by tallying 386 yards and three touchdowns.
Week 10 prediction: Oklahoma State has an opportunistic secondary that is also tough to beat downfield. However, Mayfield will do most of his damage on short and intermediate passes. He'll likely complete 65 percent of his passes for 300-plus yards and at least four touchdowns, including one on the ground.
2. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
By the numbers: Perhaps it was a beneficial thing Love didn't play at Oregon State, since the 15-14 win showed Stanford can't put anyone in the backfield and excel. But the lost production can't be framed as helpful. Even with two fewer games played than other rushing leaders, Love is pacing the country at 1,387 yards and has 11 touchdowns.
Signature moment: Arizona State simply could not contain Love in Week 5. It watched him pile up a program-record 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 Stanford win. He probably needs a more impactful moment in a key matchup to atone for the lost game, but November offers a few excellent chances with Washington State, Washington and Notre Dame on the docket.
Week 10 prediction: As of now, we don't know if Love (right ankle) will play. If he does, he'll take on a Washington State defense that looked like a strength until Arizona shredded it for 585 yards and 58 points. Pending his health, the opportunity for 150 yards and a couple of touchdowns is present.
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
By the numbers: Week 9 hurt Penn State's championship hopes, and that's assuredly Barkley's main goal. Still, he managed 172 all-purpose yards to retain his national lead in that category as one of two players—Love being the other—averaging 200-plus per game. The junior has accounted for 15 touchdowns in four ways.
Signature moment: Barkley scored a 69-yard TD on his first touch against Michigan and amassed 176 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns during a 42-13 rout. A week later, he took the opening kickoff at Ohio State 97 yards to the house. Both recent options make sense, but we'll take Barkley's explosion in a win.
Week 10 prediction: Michigan State is stout against the run, so Barkley could struggle to find room for the second straight week. He should be a primary target out of the backfield, though. The Spartans just ceded 51 yards on seven catches to Northwestern's Justin Jackson. Barkley will eclipse 200 all-purpose yards thanks to his receiving ability and contributions on special teams.