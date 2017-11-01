Heisman Trophy 2017: Ranking the Top 10 Candidates Ahead of Week 10

0 of 10

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy rankings have experienced some considerable movement of late.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has stood atop the list for a few weeks, but his place is unstable following his team's loss to J.T. Barrett and Ohio State. Notre Dame runner Josh Adams and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield are keeping the pressure on both Big Ten stars, though.

Stanford star Bryce Love—despite showing his value from the sideline—missed a huge opportunity to pad his stats. Plus, an injury prevented Wisconsin freshman Jonathan Taylor from adding to his resume.

Top players to watch are UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, USC quarterback Sam Darnold, Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate and West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V.

Ranking factors here include total production, key performances and historical trends such as position and team record.