Report: Vontae Davis, Bills Agree to 1-Year Contract After 6 Seasons with Colts

Veteran cornerback Vontae Davis and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract Monday, the Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported. 

Davis will try to bounce back from a down 2017, and he confirmed on Twitter he's headed to Buffalo:

The 29-year-old has spent the last six seasons in Indianapolis. He recorded 21 tackles without an interception in five games in 2017, missing most of the campaign due to a groin injury.

The Colts released Davis in November. The veteran corner was set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, and it was clear the relationship between the two sides had deteriorated.

Davis staunchly criticized then-head coach Chuck Pagano and the team for their handling of his groin injury and benching:

"It should be more about the respect. I'm a professional. I've been in (the league) long enough. When I look at the situation, I feel like there was no respect. Knowing Chuck, I figured it would come from him. It really bothered me."

"I just figured it would be handled differently just knowing our (relationship). That's the frustrating part. I felt like I was demoted for my (health). That's the thing. If I get demoted and it's because I can't play, I would just say, 'I (expletive) suck.'"

Davis, who made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2014 and 2015, has made just one interception in his last 19 games. 

The Bills will hope a change of scenery sparks an uptick in production, much the same way it did when Davis was sent to Indianapolis from Miami six years ago. They were already a productive secondary last season, finishing with 14 touchdown passes—the second-fewest—allowed against 18 picks, which were tied for the sixth-most.

Adding Davis—especially a rejuvenated one—will only bolster one of the league's best secondaries. 

