Hunter Pence Wore Ashes of Dodgers Fan in Necklace During Game

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence put rivalries aside and helped the family of a diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan when he carried the ashes of devout Dodgers follower Henry Janiszewski in a necklace during a game this year.

According to ESPN.com's William Weinbaum, a documentary from UNINTERRUPTED chronicled how Janiszewski's daughter reached out to Pence via filmmaker Matt Liston after the Dodgers denied the family's request to spread Janiszewski's ashes on the field at Dodger Stadium.

Pence wore the necklace for San Francisco's 4-2 defeat to Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

"It's not necessarily the physical of the ashes," Pence said of his decision to wear Janiszewski's ashes, per Weinbaum. "It's being the instrument of that spirit and his presence being out there with me and hopefully giving her some closure."

Pence made a sliding catch in the bottom of the fifth to rob Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor of a hit. As Pence was securing the catch, the necklace was visible during the game broadcast and can be seen starting at the 6:36 mark of the video below.

Pence finished the game 0-for-4, while the Dodgers clinched their 16th National League West division title with the victory.