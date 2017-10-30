JR Smith Rips Stephen A. Smith, Calls Him 'Uncle Tom' over Hoodie Comments

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The recent feud between JR Smith and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has grown, with the Cleveland Cavaliers guard having harsh criticism of the First Take host:

This came after another rant Monday morning on ESPN:

The discussion started with Stephen A. Smith questioning the Cavaliers players wearing hoodies on the bench, saying they reminded people of Trayvon Martin. JR Smith responded with a series of tweets, among those saying the "show been trash since Skip [Bayless] left anyway."

In his response Monday, Stephen A. Smith first noted his complaints about the hoodies were about Nike and not the player himself, but then proceeded to rip the guard's play this season.

The 32-year-old is averaging just 5.4 points per game in seven appearances this year, which would be a career low if he doesn't improve. He has scored just 21 total points in his last five games, with the Cavaliers going 1-4 in this stretch.

Even after moving into the starting lineup in place of Dwyane Wade, he hasn't had the type of success we have seen in the past. Smith has filled an important role with Cleveland over the past three years, helping the squad reach three straight NBA finals.

With his struggles on the court and feuds with television analysts off it, this hasn't been the best month for Smith.