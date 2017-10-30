Mark Emmert Says Public Losing Confidence in NCAA After FBI Probe Scandal

Shizuo Kambayashi/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert believes the recent scandal in college basketball is contributing to the public's growing lack of confidence in the NCAA, according to Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com.

"What kind of business are we in, and how do we govern?" Emmert asked.

"The NCAA members, my staff and those schools have got to get our arms around it fast," he continued. "I don't think this is some little blip that's going to go away over time. This is a real question of whether or not the universities and colleges, through the association, can manage their affairs. And I don't think anybody should take it lightly. I'm sure not."

According to Sherman, "Emmert cited data collected by the NCAA showing that 79 percent of people polled said big schools put money ahead of student-athletes, 69 percent considered those universities more of a problem than the solution, and 51 percent said the NCAA is part of the problem."

The FBI's investigation into college basketball led to four assistant coaches—Tony Bland of USC, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona, Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State and Chuck Person of Auburn—being charged with a number of crimes, while Louisville is accused of funneling money through a number of intermediaries to the family of Brian Bowen in exchange for his commitment to the school.

The two scandals have also ensnared two Adidas employees, an AAU program director and a former agent in the FBI's investigations.

"I believe strongly today that we cannot go into the next basketball season without seeing fundamental change in the way college basketball is operating," Emmert said, per Sherman. "The public doesn't have sufficient confidence in any of us. I'll take that on myself, too, in terms of our ability to solve these issues."

One potential change college basketball could eventually see? Ending the one-and-done rule forcing NBA prospects to either play in college for a year after graduating from college or play overseas for a year before they become eligible to enter the NBA draft.

"I don't think there's any compelling reason why someone should be forced to go to college who doesn't want to go to college," Emmert noted. "I think that makes no bloody sense. Why would anyone do that? If someone wants to become a professional athlete, they shouldn't have to go to college to do that."

Jay Bilas of ESPN contended there may be a double standard in play:

While the latest NCAA scandal has likely eroded public trust, it's hardly the only factor. From the debate over whether players should be paid to previous scandals and the NCAA's handling of those issues, the organization has been increasingly under the spotlight in recent years.