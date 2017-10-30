Robert Griffin III Reflects on Washington Stint, Says He Wasn't Jay Gruden's Guy

Robert Griffin III Reflects on Washington Stint, Says He Wasn't Jay Gruden's GuyOctober 30, 2017
Robert Griffin III's once bright career fizzled, leaving him without a team this season. On Sunday night, he posted a series of tweets recalling his tenure with Washington.
The Twitter monologue started with a seemingly obvious inquiry about whom a coach should construct his offense to support.
Question for my Football experts.... Is a coach supposed to tailor his offense to the skill set of his starter or his backup? Please @ me2017-10-30 00:35:54
The 2012 No. 2 overall draft pick then philosophized about the relationship between a coach and quarterback.
Who the offense is tailored to is not as simple as saying, "coaches believe you tailor the system to the talent you have."2017-10-30 01:43:11
If a coach drafts a QB, the guy has a skill set the coach loves and fits his system. The coach will tailor the offense to his skills.2017-10-30 01:48:15
If a coach inherits a QB that he did not draft, he still would tailor the offense to that guys skill set. But there is always an exception2017-10-30 01:49:35
If he does not believe in that QB. Will not tailor the offense to that QB. That QB is not what is best for the team. No matter what.2017-10-30 01:54:25
And he kept going...
I have a great deal of respect for the philosophy of coaches all around the league. Do what you believe in. Play the guys you believe in.2017-10-30 01:58:00
When you believe in a guy you make excuses for that guy. The wind, the rain everything. You work through the rough patches with that guy.2017-10-30 02:00:45
As a QB that's what you want. As a team that's what you want from your coach. Have our back. We have yours. So what does all this mean...2017-10-30 02:02:43
After dozens of tweets, Griffin eventually connected the question to his own experiences with Washington head coach Jay Gruden, who joined the team in 2014. Griffin dislocated his ankle early in the season but was later benched. Kirk Cousins took over as the starter the following year.
I asked these questions to prove a point. Coaches do what they believe in. You gotta respect that. After looking back at 2014, I get it now2017-10-30 02:25:39
Shook my hand in 2014 and told me ,"I came here to work with you" Went to his press conference and said he wasn't sure about me.2017-10-30 02:30:14
D.C. I know you are frustrated. You just want a winner. You deserve one.2017-10-30 02:36:44
I just wasn't his guy. But I completely get a coach who believes in a player and has that players back no matter what. Much love2017-10-30 02:39:13
Those guys in that locker room are working hard to give you a winner. I know because I still talk to them on the regular and believe in them2017-10-30 02:42:36
In D.C. It got weird for a lot of reasons. Browns decided to go younger. I have learned A LOT. I gotta stay healthy. It's that simple.2017-10-30 02:49:05
The 27-year-old closed his address with a positive outlook.
You gotta be honest with yourself before you can move to where you want to be in life2017-10-30 02:50:58
Don't make yourself a victim. Live your life. Take responsibily for your mistakes. Know why things happened and come back stronger2017-10-30 07:01:18
[Robert Griffin III]