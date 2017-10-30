Robert Griffin III Reflects on Washington Stint, Says He Wasn't Jay Gruden's Guy

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III's once bright career fizzled, leaving him without a team this season. On Sunday night, he posted a series of tweets recalling his tenure with Washington.

The Twitter monologue started with a seemingly obvious inquiry about whom a coach should construct his offense to support.

The 2012 No. 2 overall draft pick then philosophized about the relationship between a coach and quarterback.

And he kept going...

After dozens of tweets, Griffin eventually connected the question to his own experiences with Washington head coach Jay Gruden, who joined the team in 2014. Griffin dislocated his ankle early in the season but was later benched. Kirk Cousins took over as the starter the following year.

The 27-year-old closed his address with a positive outlook.

