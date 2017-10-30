    Robert Griffin III Reflects on Washington Stint, Says He Wasn't Jay Gruden's Guy

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Jay Gruden talks with Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Redskins on the sidelines against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)
    Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

    Robert Griffin III's once bright career fizzled, leaving him without a team this season. On Sunday night, he posted a series of tweets recalling his tenure with Washington.

    The Twitter monologue started with a seemingly obvious inquiry about whom a coach should construct his offense to support.

    The 2012 No. 2 overall draft pick then philosophized about the relationship between a coach and quarterback.

    And he kept going...

    After dozens of tweets, Griffin eventually connected the question to his own experiences with Washington head coach Jay Gruden, who joined the team in 2014. Griffin dislocated his ankle early in the season but was later benched. Kirk Cousins took over as the starter the following year.

    The 27-year-old closed his address with a positive outlook.

    [Robert Griffin III]

    Related

      Washington Redskins logo
      Washington Redskins

      NFL Week 9 Power Rankings

      Chris Simms
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Midseason Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year and More

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      LB Freeman Suspended 10 Games for PED Violation

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Simms: Watson Looks Like Rodgers, AFC Get Ready

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report