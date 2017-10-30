LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide own the recent rivalry with the LSU Tigers, winning the last six meetings outright, going 5-1 against the spread. The Tide are heavily favored to run that streak to seven straight when they tangle with the Tigers on Saturday night.

College football point spread: The Crimson Tide opened as 21-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 45.0-25.2 Crimson Tide (college football picks on every game).

Why the LSU Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers started 3-2 this season, with a couple of bad losses, but ride a three-game winning streak into Saturday. They also had a bye last week to prepare for this one.

LSU's most recent triumph came two weeks ago, a 40-24 decision at Ole Miss. The Tigers only led 13-6 at the half and 23-16 late into the third quarter, then used a 17-0 run to take total control and eventually covered as seven-point favorites.

On the night LSU outgained the Rebels 593-347, outrushed them 393-153, held a 38-22 time of possession advantage and won the turnover battle 3-0. On the season the Tigers have now outgained seven of their eight opponents, including the last five in a row.

At 3-1 in conference play, and with a victory already over fellow contender Auburn, LSU still controls its own destiny, as far as winning the SEC West is concerned. Win out, and the Tigers will play in the SEC Championship Game.

Why the Alabama Crimson Tide can cover the spread

The Tide reached 7-0 on the season with a 45-7 walk over Tennessee two weeks ago. They then also enjoyed last week off.

Alabama led the Volunteers 21-0 at the half and later tacked on one last score with just under five minutes to go for the cover as a 36-point favorite. The Tide outgained Tennessee by the lopsided margin of 604-108, outrushed the Vols 272-64 and won time of possession by a 35-25 split. And the only touchdown Tennessee scored all day came on an interception return in the third quarter.

Alabama has now outgained and outrushed each of its eight opponents this season, most by huge margins. The Tide are also 2-0 ATS this year when favored by three touchdowns or fewer.

Smart pick

Alabama is likely to win this game, but it's also only 2-3 ATS at home this season, where the spreads are always stiffer. LSU, meanwhile, is playing better ball since that loss to Troy. The smart money here takes the points with the Tigers.

