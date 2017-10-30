    DeAndre Jordan Rumors: Clippers, Rockets Talked Clint Capela Trade Last Year

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    With both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin approaching free agency last season, the Los Angeles Clippers considered a deal to trade DeAndre Jordan to the Houston Rockets, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

    As Lowe reported, the potential deal took place prior to last year's deadline and would have been for Clint Capela, picks and more players. The move "gained semiserious traction" before apparently falling apart.

    Although Paul was the one eventually traded to the Rockets in the offseason, retaining Jordan ensured the Clippers remained competitive instead of kicking off a rebuild. The organization re-signed Griffin and acquired players ready to contribute like Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari.

    While still early in the season, Los Angeles is off to an excellent start with a 4-1 record. Jordan is averaging 9.0 points and an NBA-best 17.4 rebounds per game.

    From the other perspective, Jordan could have made a significant impact for Houston down the stretch last season as one of the top defensive big men in the league. The Rockets lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round, but adding a game-changing player like this could have helped against not only the Spurs but the Golden State Warriors as well.

    Still, the Rockets appear to be in good shape going forward with a 5-2 record and Capela still on the roster. The 23-year-old continues to get better with averages of 13.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this year and a league-best 72.9 percent field-goal shooting.

