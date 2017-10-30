Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners own Bedlam bragging rights in the rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, winning 12 of the last 14 meetings outright and going 9-5 against the spread. The Cowboys hope to turn those trends around when they host the Sooners for a big game in the Big 12 on Saturday afternoon.

College football point spread: The Cowboys opened as three-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 45.8-43.2 Cowboys (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

OU is 3-0 since losing to Iowa State after toppling Texas Tech last week 49-27. The Sooners trailed 20-14 after one quarter but used a 21-0 run to take control. Oklahoma made a four-down defensive stop on its 6-yard line and ran out the final 11 minutes to cover a 20-point spread.

The Sooners cranked out 617 yards of offense, including 336 on the ground. The Oklahoma defense, which got burned early, held offensive-minded Texas Tech to just seven points over the last three quarters.

The Sooners have outgained each of their eight opponents this season. Oklahoma carries a 14-game road winning streak into Boone Pickens Stadium, which includes a 9-5 run ATS.

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

Since taking their only loss of this season last month against TCU, the Cowboys are 4-0 after their 50-39 win at West Virginia last week. Oklahoma State grabbed an early 13-0 lead and pushed that to 30-10 with the first score out of halftime. It let the Mountaineers get within 30-24 but scored on its next two possessions to put the game away.

The Cowboys also covered as nine-point road favorites.

On the day OSU outrushed West Virginia 246-62 and won the time of possession by a 37-23 margin. The defense held the high-scoring Mountaineers to just 347 total yards of offense, almost 200 below their season average. Two of West Virginia's touchdowns came on a blocked punt and an interception return.

Oklahoma State has outgained each of its eight opponents this season and outrushed seven of them.

Smart pick

This should be a dandy and could go either way. And in cases like this, it's better to have points in your pocket rather than give them away. The smart money here sides with the Sooners.

College football betting trends

Oklahoma is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against Oklahoma State.

The total has gone over in 14 of Oklahoma State's last 16 games at home.

Oklahoma State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games after a win.

All college football odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted.