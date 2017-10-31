NFL Predictions Week 9: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

NFL Predictions Week 9: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score PredictionsOctober 31, 2017
After eight weeks of play, the heavyweights of the 2017 NFL season are starting to pull away from the rest of the pack.
This season hasn't always been pretty for the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, but they're both sitting at 6-2 atop their respective divisions in the AFC.
The NFC still feels relatively wide open, but one thing is clear: The 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles might be the best team in the whole league.
But there's still plenty of season left, and to that end, let's take a look at the teams favored to win their matchups and the biggest overall favorites in Week 9.
Projected winners are indicated in italics. Note that the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are on a bye in Week 9.
NFL Week 9 Odds and Predictions
Thursday, Nov. 2
Buffalo (-3.5) at N.Y. Jets: 8:25 p.m., NFLN,
Sunday, Nov. 5
Atlanta at Carolina (-1.5): 1:00 p.m., Fox
Baltimore at Tennessee (-4.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati at Jacksonville (-2.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS
Denver at Philadelphia (-7): 1:00 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis at Houston (-11.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS
L.A. Rams (-3.5) at N.Y. Giants: 1:00 p.m., Fox
Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-7): 1:00 p.m., Fox
Arizona (-1) at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., Fox
Washington at Seattle (-6): 4:05 p.m., Fox
Kansas City at Dallas (-1): 4:25 p.m., CBS
Oakland (-2.5) at Miami: 8:30 p.m., NBC
Monday, Nov. 6
Detroit at Green Bay (Even): 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Biggest Week 9 Favorites
Houston Texans
Far and away, the largest early spread for Week 9 is the 11.5-point one the Houston Texans are favored by over the Indianapolis Colts.
Sure, in this instance Vegas is actively picking against the Colts, who have struggled to a 2-6 start and are in last place in the AFC South.
But don't underestimate how much Houston may be rising in Vegas' esteem.
Even though the Texans lost their matchup to the Seattle Seahawks 41-38 in Week 8 in one of the best games the NFL has offered this year, they looked more than solid doing so.
Deshaun Watson impressed as he passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns, even if he did have three interceptions in there, too.
Watson also snagged a huge rookie milestone with his Week 8 performance:
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
Deshaun Watson's 19 TD passes are the most ever for a rookie through his first 7 career games. https://t.co/Hvlaidk22G2017-10-29 23:51:15
So it's not hard to see why the Texans are enormous favorites over the Colts in Week 9.
Even if Houston's defense has suffered multiple setbacks due to injuries, the offense, with weapons such as DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V, is revving up.
Prediction: Texans 30, Colts 13
Philadelphia Eagles
As mentioned previously, it's hard for any team at this point in the season to stake a claim to being better than the 7-1 Eagles, who have the best record in the NFL.
But it's not just about the wins, even though those are obviously the most important factor in the end.
Sure, Philadelphia had a few close calls, such as their head-scratchingly narrow 27-24 victory over the New York Giants in Week 3 or their four-point win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
But the Eagles have won every game they've been expected to, their lone loss coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, a worthy adversary, in Week 2.
Now, as their season matures, the Eagles have too, figuring out how to balance their rushing attack with Wentz's magnificently talented arm.
Prior to the season, this Week 9 matchup against the Broncos would have been a marquee game, must-watch TV.
But given Denver's missteps, it seems safe to predict a win for Philadelphia here, and Vegas agrees, favoring the Eagles by a touchdown.
The odds are continuing to prove that there just doesn't seem to be anyone in the league right now capable of matching up against these Eagles.
Prediction: Eagles 28, Broncos 20
New Orleans Saints
The Saints didn't look overly impressive to start the season, but they've managed to put together a 5-2 record through seven games, which is good for first place in the AFC South.
After falling to the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots to start the year, New Orleans has put together a five-game win streak.
However, arguably the only two teams the Saints have faced so far that count as stiff competition are the Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, so New Orleans will need to defeat some worthy opponents to be considered an NFL heavyweight.
Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not that team, though the offense has shown flashes this season and is, in fact, No. 8 overall.
But the Saints are a clear favorite over the 2-5 Bucs, and Vegas has the spread at a full touchdown.
Part of Tampa Bay's problem this year has been its inability to find the end zone, scoring an average of just 21.1 points per game.
Compare that to New Orleans, which boasts 27.3 points per meeting on average, though there's some skewing there by the Saints' 52 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 6.
After the Bucs the Saints face the Buffalo Bills, and that will be a matchup that allows New Orleans to show its true mettle. Until then, however, the Saints would happily take another W over Tampa Bay.
Prediction: Saints 27, Buccaneers 21
All odds courtesy of Odds Shark and current as of Oct. 31.