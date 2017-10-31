NFL Predictions Week 9: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

After eight weeks of play, the heavyweights of the 2017 NFL season are starting to pull away from the rest of the pack.

This season hasn't always been pretty for the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, but they're both sitting at 6-2 atop their respective divisions in the AFC.

The NFC still feels relatively wide open, but one thing is clear: The 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles might be the best team in the whole league.

But there's still plenty of season left, and to that end, let's take a look at the teams favored to win their matchups and the biggest overall favorites in Week 9.

Projected winners are indicated in italics. Note that the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are on a bye in Week 9.

NFL Week 9 Odds and Predictions

Thursday, Nov. 2

Buffalo (-3.5) at N.Y. Jets: 8:25 p.m., NFLN,

Sunday, Nov. 5

Atlanta at Carolina (-1.5): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Baltimore at Tennessee (-4.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati at Jacksonville (-2.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS

Denver at Philadelphia (-7): 1:00 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis at Houston (-11.5): 1:00 p.m., CBS

L.A. Rams (-3.5) at N.Y. Giants: 1:00 p.m., Fox

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-7): 1:00 p.m., Fox

Arizona (-1) at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Washington at Seattle (-6): 4:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City at Dallas (-1): 4:25 p.m., CBS

Oakland (-2.5) at Miami: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Nov. 6

Detroit at Green Bay (Even): 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Biggest Week 9 Favorites

Houston Texans

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Far and away, the largest early spread for Week 9 is the 11.5-point one the Houston Texans are favored by over the Indianapolis Colts.

Sure, in this instance Vegas is actively picking against the Colts, who have struggled to a 2-6 start and are in last place in the AFC South.

But don't underestimate how much Houston may be rising in Vegas' esteem.

Even though the Texans lost their matchup to the Seattle Seahawks 41-38 in Week 8 in one of the best games the NFL has offered this year, they looked more than solid doing so.

Deshaun Watson impressed as he passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns, even if he did have three interceptions in there, too.

Watson also snagged a huge rookie milestone with his Week 8 performance:

So it's not hard to see why the Texans are enormous favorites over the Colts in Week 9.

Even if Houston's defense has suffered multiple setbacks due to injuries, the offense, with weapons such as DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V, is revving up.

Prediction: Texans 30, Colts 13

Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Perez/Associated Press

As mentioned previously, it's hard for any team at this point in the season to stake a claim to being better than the 7-1 Eagles, who have the best record in the NFL.

But it's not just about the wins, even though those are obviously the most important factor in the end.

Sure, Philadelphia had a few close calls, such as their head-scratchingly narrow 27-24 victory over the New York Giants in Week 3 or their four-point win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

But the Eagles have won every game they've been expected to, their lone loss coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, a worthy adversary, in Week 2.

Now, as their season matures, the Eagles have too, figuring out how to balance their rushing attack with Wentz's magnificently talented arm.

Prior to the season, this Week 9 matchup against the Broncos would have been a marquee game, must-watch TV.

But given Denver's missteps, it seems safe to predict a win for Philadelphia here, and Vegas agrees, favoring the Eagles by a touchdown.

The odds are continuing to prove that there just doesn't seem to be anyone in the league right now capable of matching up against these Eagles.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Broncos 20

New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Saints didn't look overly impressive to start the season, but they've managed to put together a 5-2 record through seven games, which is good for first place in the AFC South.

After falling to the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots to start the year, New Orleans has put together a five-game win streak.

However, arguably the only two teams the Saints have faced so far that count as stiff competition are the Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, so New Orleans will need to defeat some worthy opponents to be considered an NFL heavyweight.

Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not that team, though the offense has shown flashes this season and is, in fact, No. 8 overall.

But the Saints are a clear favorite over the 2-5 Bucs, and Vegas has the spread at a full touchdown.

Part of Tampa Bay's problem this year has been its inability to find the end zone, scoring an average of just 21.1 points per game.

Compare that to New Orleans, which boasts 27.3 points per meeting on average, though there's some skewing there by the Saints' 52 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

After the Bucs the Saints face the Buffalo Bills, and that will be a matchup that allows New Orleans to show its true mettle. Until then, however, the Saints would happily take another W over Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Saints 27, Buccaneers 21

All odds courtesy of Odds Shark and current as of Oct. 31.