Chelsea Transfer News: Radja Nainggolan 'Never Even Thought' of Blues Move

AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has admitted he "never even thought" of joining Chelsea in the summer despite strong links to the Stamford Bridge club.

As noted by Metro, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted in the past he tried to sign the Belgium international. Ahead of Tuesday’s clash between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League, Nainggolan was again quizzed on the prospect of a switch to the Premier League champions.

"I made my choice, and I've never even thought of being somewhere else," he said, per Ben Gladwell of ESPN. "I'm focused here, as I always have been. The question [of regretting not being a Chelsea player] makes no sense. Whether it's against Chelsea or any other big team, each player gets motivated for games like these."

Here’s what Conte had to say about Nainggolan ahead of the two teams’ previous meeting in the Champions League, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

The 29-year-old has gone from strength to strength during his time at the Stadio Olimpico and is now considered by many to be Roma’s most important player.

Nainggolan is one of the most multifaceted footballers around. At the hub of the Roma team, he can do everything, whether that be breaking up opposition attacks, pushing his team up the pitch and making contributions in the final third, too.

The tenacity and aggression that bristles in his play makes him a fantastic influence to have on your side too. Still, as of late he has been excluded from Belgium squads by manager Roberto Martinez.

As noted by journalist Adam Digby, it appears as though the former Everton manager is one of a few in football who doesn’t rate the midfielder:

The qualities aforementioned would make Nainggolan a perfect option for Premier League teams, as he meshes combativeness and calmness wonderfully well.

Chelsea lost their enforcer-in-chief in the summer in Nemanja Matic, too, and while they spent big on Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the window, they’ve not looked quite as secure in midfielder this term, especially with N’Golo Kante recently sidelined with an injury issue.

Nainggolan is adept in what role he’s asked to fulfil form a tactical perspective, and as noted by WhoScored.com, he’s making bigger contributions on a more regular basis higher up the pitch, too:

But it feels as though any team hoping to get Nainggolan may have waited too long. Not only is he happy in Roma and part of a progressive team, the Belgian will be 30 by the end of the season. It means there’s less of a chance of any side spending the massive amount Roma would surely demand for his services.

Chelsea appear to have moved on with the signings of Bakayoko and Drinkwater, whereas Nainggolan is evidently focused on making progress with Roma, for the time being, at least.