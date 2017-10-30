Tottenham Ban 2 Supporters for Life for Throwing Urine at West Ham Fans

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have banned two fans for life after they threw urine at West Ham United supporters during the Hammers' 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Wembley on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News confirmed the decision from the north London club on Monday:

In the aftermath of West Ham's surprising comeback victory against a derby rival, a video emerged on social media showing the incident involving two men, one who appeared to urinate in a plastic cup before another threw it towards opposition fans.

Spurs requested information on the matter at the time, and a spokesman explained the club's position, per Sky Sports News: "This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and we shall be issuing lifetime bans to both individuals in the video."

Spurs fell to defeat against the Irons despite having been 2-0 to the good at half-time after West Ham netted three times in 15 minutes.

Tottenham subsequently lost 1-0 on Saturday at Manchester United in the Premier League and face Real Madrid at Wembley in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.