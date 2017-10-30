Tottenham Ban 2 Supporters for Life for Throwing Urine at West Ham Fans

Tottenham Ban 2 Supporters for Life for Throwing Urine at West Ham FansOctober 30, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur have banned two fans for life after they threw urine at West Ham United supporters during the Hammers' 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Wembley on Wednesday.
Sky Sports News confirmed the decision from the north London club on Monday:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
BREAKING: Tottenham issue lifetime bans to two supporters who threw urine at West Ham fans during Carabao Cup tie. #SSN2017-10-30 16:37:57
In the aftermath of West Ham's surprising comeback victory against a derby rival, a video emerged on social media showing the incident involving two men, one who appeared to urinate in a plastic cup before another threw it towards opposition fans.
Spurs requested information on the matter at the time, and a spokesman explained the club's position, per Sky Sports News: "This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and we shall be issuing lifetime bans to both individuals in the video."
Spurs fell to defeat against the Irons despite having been 2-0 to the good at half-time after West Ham netted three times in 15 minutes.
Tottenham subsequently lost 1-0 on Saturday at Manchester United in the Premier League and face Real Madrid at Wembley in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.