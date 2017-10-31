    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 10

    The 2017-18 Premier League season is 10 weeks old. Ten! Can you believe it?

    It's at this stage that things generally start to "take shape," and this term that's proved to be the case. The top six are the "top six" we commonly refer to, a slew of middling clubs occupy midtable, and it's only really Everton and Crystal Palace who look out of place.

    We have updated our lists to take into account the latest weekend of action. They are divided into seven position groups and based solely on performances in the Premier League in 2017-18.

    To be eligible, a player must have taken part in at least half the games his team has played.

    Goalkeepers

    David De Gea and clean sheets just go together. He collected yet another one this weekendhis eighth of the seasonand is still yet to concede a goal at home in the league. It's getting a bit silly.

    Jonas Lossl holds his ground, as although he conceded three at Anfield, he impressed with a penalty save. He was about as busy as Lukasz Fabianski and Jordan Pickford—two 'keepers who are conceding a lot but still playing well.

    Nick Pope stole the show on Monday night with an array of good claims and saves.

                      

    Biggest rise: Nick Pope (+1)

    Biggest fall: Hugo Lloris (-1)

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    2Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    3Nick Pope (+1)Burnley
    4Hugo Lloris (-1)Tottenham
    5Thibaut Courtois (Stay)Chelsea
    6Rob Elliot (Stay)
    		Newcastle United
    7Jordan Pickford (Stay)Everton
    8Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)Swansea City
    9Jonas Lossl (Stay)Huddersfield Town
    10Asmir Begovic (Stay)AFC Bournemouth

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Kyle Walker's superb patch of form continued on Saturday with a strong performance against West Bromwich Albion. He notched an assist for Raheem Sterling's goalhis fourth of the league campaign alreadywith a low, driven cross.

    Antonio Valencia continues his stay just behind Walker after helping Manchester United to a clean sheet, while Joe Gomez rises notably after playing well against Huddersfield. As bad as Liverpool's reputation for defending is, they've conceded just one goal in five home games, and Gomez has been the best defender of them all.

                      

    Biggest rise: Joe Gomez (+6)

    Biggest fall: Kiko Femenia (-3)

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    2Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
    3Joe Gomez (+6)Liverpool
    4Cedric Soares (+1)Southampton
    5Kieran Trippier (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Matthew Lowton (Stay)Burnley
    7Kiko Femenia (-3)Watford
    8Mame Diouf (New!)Stoke City
    9Tommy Smith (-2)Huddersfield Town
    10Hector Bellerin (-2)Arsenal

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Fabian Delph played his fifth Premier League game of the season on Saturday, finally paving the way for him to enter the rankings as a result of participating in at least half of his team's schedule so far.

    He starts at No. 3 having impressed in all but one of his five games, taking up Benjamin Mendy's mantle and ensuring City, in truth, haven't skipped a beat. That's a testament to him.

    Sead Kolasinac leapfrogs Ben Davies into first following his all-conquering, one-assist, one-goal display against Swansea City. Ashley Young also enters having played five games himself.

                           

    Biggest rise: Sead Kolasinac (+1)

    Biggest fall: Ryan Bertrand (-3)

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sead Kolasinac (+1)Arsenal
    2Ben Davies (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    3Fabian Delph (New!)Manchester City
    4Stephen Ward (Stay)Burnley
    5Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    6Ryan Bertrand (-3)Southampton
    7Javi Manquillo (-1)Newcastle United
    8Danilo (Stay)Manchester City
    9Christian Fuchs (New!)Leicester City
    10Ashley Young (New!)Manchester United

    Centre-Backs

    It's tight at the top between three, and Eric Bailly takes back the No. 1 spot having returned to fitness and helped Manchester United hold Spurs goalless.

    Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Mee, Lewis Dunk and Nacho Monreal all played well once again, and they've all put together good or very good spells of form. The same cannot be said for Toby Alderweireld, who just doesn't look himself at the moment.

    Last week we praised Nicolas Otamendi for ironing out the errors in his game and playing well, so what does he do? Gifts Matt Phillips a goal with a weak chest-pass back to the goalkeeper in his next game.

                     

    Biggest rise: Nacho Monreal (+6)

    Biggest fall: Nicolas Otamendi (-7)

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eric Bailly (+2)Manchester United
    2James Tarkowski (Stay)Burnley
    3John Stones (-2)Manchester City
    4Phil Jones (Stay)Manchester United
    5Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (+4)Chelsea
    7Ben Mee (+5)Burnley
    8Lewis Dunk (+5)Brighton & Hove Albion
    9Nacho Monreal (+6)Arsenal
    10Jamaal Lascelles (-4)Newcastle United
    11Toby Alderweireld (-3)Tottenham Hotspur
    12Davinson Sanchez (-1)Tottenham Hotspur
    13Christopher Schindler (-4)Huddersfield Town
    14Nicolas Otamendi (-7)Manchester City
    15Harry Maguire (+3)Leicester City
    16Kurt Zouma (+4)Stoke City
    17Maya Yoshida (-3)Southampton
    18Ciaran Clark (-2)Newcastle United
    19Federico Fernandez (-2)Swansea City
    20Zanka (-3)Huddersfield Town

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    Fernandinho's one-goal, one-assist showing clears his path into second, but if he's got eyes on the top spot, there's still a long way to go before he displaces David Silva.

    Burnley's two holding midfielders impressed once again; they're full of energy, strong in the press and quietly setting up a memorable season for the Clarets.

    Eric Dier was having a great game until one lapse led a Manchester United goal, while Tiemoue Bakayoko endured a game of two halves against AFC Bournemouth.

                        

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+4)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-3)

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Fernandinho (+4)Manchester City
    3Mario Lemina (-1)Southampton
    4N'Golo Kante (-1)Chelsea
    5Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
    6Steven Defour (+4)Burnley
    7Jack Cork (+4)Burnley
    8Abdoulaye Doucoure (-4)Watford
    9Philippe Coutinho (Stay)Liverpool
    10Aaron Mooy (-3)Huddersfield Town
    11Mikel Merino (-3)Newcastle United
    12Aaron Ramsey (+1)Arsenal
    13Grzegorz Krychowiak (+1)West Bromwich Albion
    14Tiemoue Bakayoko (-2)Chelsea
    15Ruben Loftus-Cheek (New!)Crystal Palace
    16Nathaniel Chalobah (Stay)Watford
    17Gareth Barry (+3)West Bromwich Albion
    18Eric Dier (-1)Tottenham
    19Oriol Romeu (New!)Southampton
    20Isaac Hayden (-2)Newcastle United

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Kevin De Bruyne played well against West Brom but sliced a few wild efforts wide and couldn't get on the scoresheet. It's a measure of how good he's been so far this season that the performance he put in could possibly be considered disappointing.

    Raheem Sterling made no such mistakes, though his goal was made incredibly easy for him by the slick build-up play and low cross. He impacts regardless of whether he's starting or stepping off the bench and looks more lethal than ever before.

    Of the myriad strong performers in this list, Riyad Mahrez sticks out the most. His first game under Claude Puel was electric, and if we can expect more of that from a new, central role, defenders should be quite concerned.

                  

    Biggest rise: Anthony Martial (+6)

    Biggest fall: Dele Alli (-9)

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Kevin De Bruyne (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    2Raheem Sterling (+2)Manchester City
    3Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    4Christian Eriksen (-2)Tottenham Hotspur
    5Marcus Rashford (Stay)Manchester United
    6Alexis Sanchez (+2)Arsenal
    7Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    8Riyad Mahrez (+5)Leicester City
    9Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    10Richarlison (-4)Watford
    11Pascal Gross (New!)Brighton & Hove Albion
    12Anthony Martial (+6)Manchester United
    13Eden Hazard (New!)Chelsea
    14Michail Antonio (-2)West Ham United
    15Henrikh Mkhitaryan (-1)Manchester United
    16Pedro (+2)Chelsea
    17Matt Ritchie (-6)Watford
    18Danny Welbeck (-2)Arsenal
    19Dele Alli (-9)Tottenham Hotspur
    20Tom Cleverley (-5)
    		Watford

    Strikers

    Harry Kane's hamstring injury kept him out of Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford, and it's fair to say the team missed his presence. He stays top because no striker did enough to displace him; he has still been the best No. 9 in the Premier League so far this season.

    Just below, there's a predictable shuffle, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata (who both assisted game-winning goals on Saturday) jump up, with Sergio Aguero (who didn't make it off City's bench at West Brom) dropping to fifth.

    Jamie Vardy now has as many league goals this term as Gabriel Jesus and Morata, and one more than Alexandre Lacazette.

                       

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Sergio Aguero (-2)

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    2Gabriel Jesus (Stay)Manchester City
    3Romelu Lukaku (+1)Manchester United
    4Alvaro Morata (+1)Chelsea
    5Sergio Aguero (-2)Manchester City
    6Jamie Vardy (+1)Leicester City
    7Alexandre Lacazette (-1)Arsenal
    8Shinji Okazaki (Stay)Leicester City
    9Roberto Firmino (New!)Liverpool
    10Tammy Abraham (New!)Swansea City

                                               

