Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Lonzo Ball and Luke Walton

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't in the throes of an identity crisis, because they've yet to establish an identity.

But that's something head coach Luke Walton and his rookie point guard Lonzo Ball are trying to build with such a young team.

It's only six games into the season for the Lakers (2-4), but there's already one unmistakable facet of their game that has to be consistent.

They're a team that needs to get out into transition.

"We are trying to find our identity still," Ball told Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet. "We are trying to run, but some of the possessions we're getting caught in half-court and we are just standing—just comes with practice."

Ball, who finished with nine points, four assists and two points in a 96-81 loss to the Utah Jazz, was forced into running the offense in a half-court set.

"I definitely can improve a lot," Ball added. "I had nine points and four assists, something like that, it's not enough, we're not going to win like that. I gotta come out more aggressive and get my teammates more involved."

While the Lakers are trying to find themselves, fans will have to be patient, or risk not being welcomed when the train starts rolling.

"It's a long season; we just got started," Ball said. "As long as our defense gets better, that's the priority right now; [as] long as that's doing good, we're not worried about offense right now; that'll come."

Luke Walton wants Lakers to speed up the pace

Right now, the Lakers are experiencing growing pains.

That's to be expected with a young core led by Ball and second-year forward Brandon Ingram.

But what became apparent in the team's latest loss is that the team's biggest problem stems from its inefficiency on the offensive end.

As evidenced by an offense that shot a putrid 38.3 percent from the field and sunk just 5-of-22 shots from behind the arc, the players are missing shots, but from Walton's perspective, there's a bigger problem, not just with the way they move the ball, but with how fast they move the ball.

"In my opinion, we still need to play at a faster pace," Walton told The Orange County Register's Bill Oram. "We're better when we're out in transition and we're not bogged down against a half-court defense. Because we're playing so many young guys ... we've got to get out, let them make plays, where they can use some of their skills, some of their youth to their advantage."

Last year, the Lakers ranked sixth in pace of play under the second-year coach's tenure. This season, they're fourth, with 106.1 possessions per 48 minutes. The Jazz, who rank 30th in pace, effectively slowed the Lakers down, forcing them into a half-court offense, where they don't excel.

"Utah did a good job of controlling the tempo," Walton said. "Some of that is on us, continuing to get better and more comfortable at the pace that we want to play at."