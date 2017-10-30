Astros vs. Dodgers: Remaining World Series 2017 Schedule and Ticket Info

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers' backs are against the wall after losing 13-12 to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series.

The series now shifts to Los Angeles for Game 6 (and Game 7 if necessary). Rich Hill will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Justin Verlander will do the same for the Houston Astros. If the Dodgers win, then the Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. and the Dodgers' Yu Darvish will face off in the winner-takes-all Game 7.

Houston is a slight favorite to win Game 6, with the over/under total set at eight runs, per OddsShark.

Here's a look at the upcoming World Series schedule, ticket information and a quick Game 6 preview and pick, with a focus on the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen.

Schedule

Game 6 (Tuesday, October 31): 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium

Game 7 (Wednesday, November 1): 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

Fox will televise both games. Game 7 will only take place if the Dodgers win Game 6.

Ticket Information

World Series tickets are still available and can be purchased through StubHub.

Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has been the best reliever in the business this year, and he's been so good that a National League Cy Young Award isn't out of the question for him.

That being said, Jansen is human, and it looks like his arduous workload is beginning to take a toll.

The Dodgers have played 14 postseason games, and Jansen has pitched in 11 of them (78.5 percent of the time). Compare that to his regular-season workload, when Jansen made 65 appearances in 162 games (40.1 percent of the time).

Of course, October baseball is very different to dog-day baseball in late July, and teams don't go more than three straight days without one day of rest in the playoffs, but Jansen has also gone over one full inning four times already. He's also pitched on consecutive days on four separate occasions.

It's probably not a coincidence that Jansen did not give up an earned run through his first eight appearances but has done so in his last three. Simply put, the superstar has been overworked.

The problem is the Dodgers had two massive edges over the Astros going into the World Series. First, they had an extra home game, an edge that will come into play if Los Angeles takes Game 6. Secondly, the Dodgers had the much better bullpen.

In the regular season, Dodger relievers pitched to the tune of a 3.38 ERA, which was fourth-best in baseball. The Houston Astros, however, finished a mediocre 17th in the league (4.27 ERA).

However, neither team seems to have a discernible advantage out of the bullpen at this point. Like Jansen, ace setup man Brandon Morrow seems taxed as well. He's made 12 postseason appearances for the Dodgers this year, and it seems like Morrow paid the price for that workload as he allowed four earned runs without recording an out in Game 5. Like Jansen, Morrow was a dominant reliever in the regular season, going 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA.

Although Los Angeles is at home, the Astros have the better starting pitcher on the mound in Verlander, who hasn't given up more than three earned runs in any appearance as an Astro since being traded from the Detroit Tigers. He's been lights out and can give the Astros much-needed length.

Hill can do that as well, as evidenced by him pitching into the 10th inning of a perfect game try against the Pittsburgh Pirates in August, but he's averaged fewer than 5.5 innings per start this season. That's not a great sign given the current form of the Dodger bullpen.

While the guess is that Hill goes a bit deeper than usual, look for Verlander to lead the Astros to their first World Series title in franchise history with a complete-game win.

Expect both pitchers to do well and for the score to be much lower than Game 5. The pick here is Astros 2, Dodgers 1.