Astros vs. Dodgers: Latest World Series 2017 Twitter Reaction

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Baseball has always been a high-variance sport, one in which a superstar hitter could fail to reach base for an entire game or an ace pitcher could get shelled for five-plus runs, but no one could have predicted that a game featuring two aces with four combined Cy Young Awards would finish with a 13-12 score, 28 hits and seven home runs.

But that's what happened on Sunday night as the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to take a 3-2 World Series lead.

Here's a look at Twitter reaction following one of the wildest games you will ever see.

Marathon, Not a Sprint

Somehow, this wasn't the longest game in World Series history, as ESPN Stats & Info noted:

That White Sox vs. Astros game ESPN Stats and Info referenced took place in 2005, when Chicago beat Houston 7-5 in 14 innings to take a 3-0 series lead.

That game was pretty wild as well, with White Sox ace Mark Buehrle earning the save after starting just two nights before. Chicago won the next day and took its first World Series since 1917.

Troy Hughes of CBS Radio Dallas provided a remarkable statistic:

Back to the Future II was one year off from predicting a Cubs World Series, but it probably couldn't have come close to predicting 25 runs in a five-hour-plus game Sunday night.

MLB provided an excuse note to anyone looking to miss school or work following Game 5, which didn't end until 1:39 a.m. ET:

The Astros may have a problem for Tuesday, however, as it looks like Game 6 starter Justin Verlander aged four decades in the time it took to play that game:

While the game length was a notable storyline, it doesn't compare to the most prominent takeaway of the night.

Was That Minute Maid Park or Coors Field in the 1990s?

Looking at the MLB park factors for this past season is hilarious at the moment, as Minute Maid Park actually ranked dead last in runs. No idea how that is possible.

That certainly hasn't been the case in the World Series, and the infamous left-field Crawford Boxes and an incredible carry affecting every fly ball caused chaos on Sunday night.

The balls have been flying all series, however, as director of baseball research and development Daren Willman noted:

Seven long bombs were hit on Sunday (two from Los Angeles, five from Houston), leading many to continue season-long speculation that the ball is juiced.

Here's a sample from Twitter.

Former MLB pitcher Dan Haren is happy and thankful after watching Game 5:

Travis Sawchik of FanGraphs also believes the ball is juiced, with the added caveat that the 2017 Astros are a once-in-a-generation offense:

Ben Lindbergh of The Ringer also provided convincing evidence that there's something different with the ball this year:

If you like watching home run after home run go into the stands, leading fans to party like it's 1999 all over again, then you loved this game. If you're a purist who enjoys great pitching, defense and much shorter game times, then Game 5 was not for you.