Jose Mourinho: Romelu Lukaku Should Be 'Untouchable' from Fan Criticism

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes star striker Romelu Lukaku should be "untouchable" from supporter criticism despite his recent lull.

After a blistering beginning to the 2017-18 season, the former Everton man has slowed down a little in recent games, failing to find the net in his last five appearances for the club.

Speaking on Monday ahead of the team's Champions League Group A clash with Benfica, Mourinho backed the Belgian wholeheartedly.

"The fans paid their ticket, they are free to express themselves the way they want to express," he said, per James Dale of Sky Sports. "But my job is to protect my players, and I think Romelu is one of the players that should be untouchable in terms of the respect from everyone."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.