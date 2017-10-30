Chicago HS Has 2nd Opponent Forfeit Football Game over Safety Concerns

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

The Chicago Hope Academy had a second high school from outside of the city of Chicago forfeit a game rather than travel to the Altgeld Park field, citing safety reasons, according to Matthew Walberg, William Lee and Gregory Pratt of the Chicago Tribune.

Bishop McNamara forfeited their game against Hope Academy on Friday night, after Wheaton's St. Francis High School did the same in early October.

"I don't want to judge them, but if it were the reverse, we'd come to their place no matter what," Hope Academy founder Bob Muzikowski told the Chicago Tribune. "Maybe we're not reading the same Bible. There's 'do not fear' all over it. I said it to both of the heads of (St. Francis and Bishop McNamara)—we had had an opportunity to do something great and they chose not to do it."

