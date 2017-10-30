    Chicago HS Has 2nd Opponent Forfeit Football Game over Safety Concerns

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    Goalposts are shown against the evening sky during the second half of a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Buccaneers won the game 27-14. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
    Bill Wippert/Associated Press

    The Chicago Hope Academy had a second high school from outside of the city of Chicago forfeit a game rather than travel to the Altgeld Park field, citing safety reasons, according to Matthew Walberg, William Lee and Gregory Pratt of the Chicago Tribune.

    Bishop McNamara forfeited their game against Hope Academy on Friday night, after Wheaton's St. Francis High School did the same in early October.

    "I don't want to judge them, but if it were the reverse, we'd come to their place no matter what," Hope Academy founder Bob Muzikowski told the Chicago Tribune. "Maybe we're not reading the same Bible. There's 'do not fear' all over it. I said it to both of the heads of (St. Francis and Bishop McNamara)—we had had an opportunity to do something great and they chose not to do it."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Related

      Featured logo
      Featured

      Unimpressive Pats Are Living Off Reputation

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Steelers Have Look of True Contenders

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      2017 World Series Is One to Remember

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NBA Rookies Exceeding Draft Spots

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report