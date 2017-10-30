Draymond Green Says NBA's Fine for Bradley Beal Scuffle 'Don't Add Up'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was highly critical of the punishments dished out for his scuffle with Bradley Beal, saying his $25,000 fine "don't add up" given his actions.

Green told reporters Sunday:

"It came as no surprise to me. I was naive enough to think that the first tech [for arguing an offensive foul call] would get rescinded since I said it wasn't my shoulder. But, silly me to think they're going to take a tech back from me. I was also naive enough to think they'd say, you know, I got slapped, or whatever I got in the face and then grabbed.

"I don't know what else you're supposed to do at that point. I didn't even grab him and slam him. I grabbed him and held my ground, and then they slammed me on top of him. What did they say? I continued, or I failed to disengage? How do you disengage at that point? That sounds like we got him, to me. I have never heard that before in my life."

Green was fined $25,000 while Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. were fined $50,000 apiece for their parts in the fracas. Wizards players Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix were also suspended one game for leaving the designated bench area.

Beal was more of the aggressor in the scuffle, wrapping Green up and grabbing onto his jersey. The situation escalated with Green and Beal going to the ground while a group of players from both teams charged in—some to break things up and others escalating the situation. Oubre, in particular, appeared to throw a punch that did not hit a Warriors player but grazed teammate John Wall.

Green said:

"And out in the world, if somebody hits you, you're allowed to defend yourself. It's called self-defense. If somebody shoots you, you're allowed to shoot back. Self-defense. I got hit and didn't even hit back and got fined.

"And then for him to get fined only $50,000 and I get fined $25,000. Oubre came in throwing punches and he gets fined less than me? That just don't add up. I know [the league is] not the biggest fan of me, and that's fine, but don't be so obvious that you're not the biggest fan of me. That's just too obvious. So, I think at the end of the day, they're going to make out who they want to make out to be the bad guy. That's cool, but be fair across the board."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr concurred with Green's assessment, saying he's unsure why he was fined "for being attacked."