Europa League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Matchday 4 Schedule and Predictions

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

High-flying Lazio's showdown with Nice is the standout fixture from this week's UEFA Europa League clashes, as the group-stage segment of the competition moves past the halfway point.

Lazio's form domestically and in Europe has been outstanding this term, and they can all but secure top spot with a win over the Ligue 1 outfit; they've won all three of their games so far in the Europa League. Nice travel to the Serie A side seeking to kick-start their campaign and draw level with the Group K leaders.

Elsewhere, AC Milan face a potentially tricky fixture away at AEK Athens, Arsenal host Red Star Belgrade and struggling Everton visit Lyon.

Here are the Matchday 4 fixtures, a prediction for each and a look ahead to what'll be another fascinating week in Europe's second-tier competition.

Europa League Fixtures, Thursday November 2

6 p.m. (GMT)

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Sheriff (2-1)

AEK Athens vs. AC Milan (0-2)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Astana (1-1)

Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Hoffenheim (1-2)

Young Boys vs. Dynamo Kiev (1-1)

Lyon vs. Everton (3-0)

Ludogorets vs. Braga (1-2)

Apollon Limassol vs. Atalanta (0-2)

Slavia Prague vs. Villarreal (1-3)

Rijeka vs. Austria Vienna (2-0)

Copenhagen vs. Zlin (3-0)

Partizan Belgrade vs. Skenderbeu (2-1)

8:05 p.m. (GMT)

Real Sociedad vs. Vardar (4-0)

Vitoria vs. Marseille (1-2)

Lazio vs. Nice (2-1)

Steaua Bucharest vs. Hapel Beer-Sheva (2-0)

Athletic Bilbao vs. Ostersund (3-0)

Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade (4-0)

Rosenborg vs. Zenit (1-2)

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Konyaspor (2-1)

Cologne vs. BATE Borisov (2-0)

Plzen vs. Lugano (1-1)

Hertha Berlin vs. Zorya (3-1)

Vitesse vs. Zulte Waregem (2-0)

Full TV coverage listings are available via UEFA.com.

Streams: BT Sport, ITV Hub, Fox Sports Go.

Preview

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

While the Europa League may be the bridesmaid to the UEFA Champions League, the competition is host to the hottest striker in European football at the moment in Ciro Immobile.

The 27-year-old has been in exceptional form this term under Simone Inzaghi, leading the line well for the Biancocelesti. After just 11 games of the Serie A campaign he's netted 14 goals, while his two Europa League substitute appearances have also yielded a couple.

Naturally, he's a player Nice will need to keep a close eye on at the Stadio Olimpico. As noted by Squawka's Jake Entwhistle, Immobile has shown this season he's more than just a poacher:

Nice did brilliantly to challenge for the title in Ligue 1 last season, but this term has been one to forget so far. They missed out on the Champions League after losing a play-off to Napoli, while they are languishing down in 17th domestically. They will hope the Europa League can be a catalyst for improvement.

The same goes for AC Milan, who have yet to find a groove in Serie A despite a summer of major investment.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Their problems were epitomised by the 2-0 defeat to Juventus on Saturday evening. Vincenzo Montella's team controlled the game for spells, created chances but ultimately fell short against the Italian champions.

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace for Juventus, and the absence of a striker of that calibre is what beIN Sports' Matteo Bonetti believes Milan are lacking:

The Europa League has offered some positives for the Rossoneri, though, with two wins and a draw so far. A victory here would surely be enough for them to book their place in the knockout stages as group winners.

Arsenal also have one foot in the last 32, and manager Arsene Wenger will be expected to make changes on Thursday. For Gunners supporters, the match will be one to enjoy, and they'll be delighted at the prospect of Jack Wilshere starting another game against Red Star.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

As noted by football writer Jonny Singer, Wenger has opted to integrate the midfielder back into the team slowly:

Everton's hopes of progression are hanging by a thread, meanwhile. The Toffees have been terrible in the competition so far, with just one point mustered from their three games. This trip to Lyon, on paper at least, is the most testing of all the fixtures in the group.

The French giants were relatively comfortable in a 2-1 win at Goodison Park when the two sides met previously. It's tough to see anything other than another straightforward win for Lyon.