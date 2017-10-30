Zach Miller Reportedly Undergoing 'Urgent' Vascular Surgery to Save Leg

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller reportedly underwent "urgent" surgery to repair artery damage in his knee after suffering a dislocation in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Miller, 33, suffered a gruesome knee injury in the third quarter when attempting to make a touchdown reception. The dislocation of his knee was apparent on the field, and he needed an extended period of medical attention before being carted off the field.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter detailed the surgery, which Schefter categorized as an attempt to save Miller's leg from amputation.

"Zach means a lot to this team beyond the X's and O's and what he brings to the field but what he brings to us as a person," Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky told reporters. "Specifically how much he has helped me grow in this process. You never want to see a teammate go down like that."

Miller recorded 20 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns through the Bears' first eight games of the season. He is second behind only Tarik Cohen for the most targets on the team.

In his third season with the Bears, Miller has had a career plagued by injuries. He record a single offensive stat from 2012-2014 due in part to injuries, and he has never played in a full 16-game season. In 2016, he set a career high with 47 receptions for 486 yards but was limited to 10 games due to a broken foot.

The Bears have not given a formal update on Miller's status.