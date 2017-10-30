La Liga Chief Javier Tebas, Clubs Breaching FFP 'Must Not Be Allowed' in Europe

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

La Liga president Javier Tebas has reignited his campaign to see big-spending clubs punished if they breach UEFA's financial fair play (FFP) regulations and said such teams "must not be allowed to compete" in Europe.

The Spanish football figurehead has been particularly vocal against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City following heavy summer splurges, as explained by Goal's Chris Burton.

He told French daily L'Equipe those teams are guilty of what he refers to as "financial doping":

“We see that PSG and Manchester City, over the last five years, are the clubs that have invested the most in the purchase of players.

“Since their real incomes do not allow them to make such investments, they have invented fictitious, state-linked sponsors with amounts that do not match market prices.

“We compared the income of PSG and City with those of Real Madrid, Barca, Manchester United and Bayern. They are superior."

UEFA opened a formal investigation against PSG in September after the Ligue 1 titans spent £200 million—more than twice the previous world transfer record—to sign Neymar, per The Guardian's David Conn. PSG also loaned Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco with a view to purchasing him for £166 million next summer.

PSG are reaping the benefits of their Brazilian wonder, who has made a fine start to life in France, but The Mail On Sunday's Rob Draper recently referred to more accusations levied against the capital club:

Tebas went on to note how PSG's revenue is connected to their rich Qatari ownership and that the club "continues to cheat." He added any team in breach of FFP "must not be allowed to compete" and compared the sport to cycling, saying cheating parties are "immediately excluded" instead of delaying.

The investment made by PSG could come back to bite them, too, after Agence France-Presse's Kieran Canning reported several big purchases have influenced the rest of the dressing room adversely:

Manchester City spent more than £100 million on defensive signings Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, while Bernardo Silva was signed from AS Monaco for £60 million and Brazilians Ederson and Danilo cost a combined £60 million.

The City Football Group-owned club are also enjoying the rewards that come with such investment as they sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Ball Street recently broke down FFP and how UEFA analyses spending:

Many may agree with Tebas' comments, although some have pointed out the irony in his stance given it was only in July 2016 the Spanish government was found guilty of providing state aid to Real Madrid, Barcelona and other clubs, per The Sun's Duncan Wright.

There isn't much that can be done as long as teams like PSG and Manchester City ensure their spending aligns with financial fair play, although tougher regulations may be required in order to loosen money's grip on football.