Premier League Table: 2017 Standings, Week 11 Fixtures After Week 10 Results

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

There's a Sunday to savour in Week 11 of the Premier League, as Manchester City host Arsenal and Manchester United make the trip to Chelsea.

City, the division leaders by five points, are playing with an unshakeable swagger as things stand, with their 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion another test passed. Arsenal appear to have turned something of a corner in recent weeks, but going to the Etihad Stadium is a rigorous examination of any side.

The same can be said of a trip to Stamford Bridge, where Jose Mourinho and his United side will be keen to make a statement. Chelsea, meanwhile, need a win to ensure they remain in touch at the top of the pile.

Here are the results in full from Week 10, the Week 11 fixtures and a closer look at the two standout games to come.

Week 10 Results

Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 2-1 Swansea

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United

Liverpool 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 0-1 Stoke City

West Brom 2-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Southampton

Leicester City 2-0 Everton

Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United

Click here for the Premier League table in full, courtesy of BBC Sport.

Week 11 Fixtures

Stoke City vs. Leicester City

Huddersfield Town vs. West Bromwich Albion

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Burnley

Swansea City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United vs. Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Watford

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

While it's premature to crown Pep Guardiola's side as the champions in waiting, the football they're playing at this moment is among the finest the Premier League has seen.

City are in total control of every game, boasting so much composure, and when it comes to breaking down a deep-sitting defence, they rarely appear short of ideas. In the final third, there is pace, guile, power and precision.

As noted by the team's official Twitter account, in October the Etihad outfit really stepped up a level:

In practice, Arsenal are an ideal opponent, too. The Gunners rarely alter their approach, with Arsene Wenger setting his sides up to dominate possession and create chances. Often the space they leave gives opponents space to attack, although frequently they don't boast enough class to capitalise.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

City do, so there must be some switch in onus from Arsenal; they'll need to be aware defensively, combative and ready to soak up pressure. They'll need to show character, too, something that has been questioned at times this term but shown in their last three matches, coming from behind to win in each.

Indeed, as noted by journalist Luke Ginnell, the Gunners have quietly come into some good form as of late:

Even so, there's not a side in the Premier League that looks capable of coping with City at the moment. For all of Arsenal's strengths, they don't boast the defensive determination or concentration needed to get a result here.

Prediction: City 3-1 Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The 1-0 victory over Tottenham felt like a massive three points for Manchester United in the context of this season, as they beat a title rival and kept the pressure up on Manchester City.

Mourinho, putting a finger to his lips at full-time, clearly felt as though he had a point to prove, too. And you can bet he'll feel the same on Sunday when he's back at his old club; he memorably told Chelsea supporters heckling him last season in the FA Cup loss that "I'm still number one."

As noted below, it appears the Portuguese is keen for his players to do their talking on the field:

Sunday's match is a chance to do that, as United have endured some chastening experiences at Chelsea as of late.

They were hammered 4-0 by the Blues last term in the Premier League meeting between the two sides, while Ander Herrera was given his marching orders in the aforementioned loss in the FA Cup. With two former Chelsea men in the spine of the Red Devils side in Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, there'll be an eagerness among the visitors.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The same will surely be the case for the home team, especially after their win over Bournemouth on Saturday. As relayed by WhoScored.com, Chelsea star Eden Hazard appeared back to his best in that one:

It'll be a fiery atmosphere between two sides that have had some edgy tussles as of late. Chelsea will find it tough to unpick what'll be a cohesive United team, though, and an even encounter surely awaits.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 United