Jurgen Klopp Wants Consistency, Says Liverpool Can Play at 'The Highest Level'

Jurgen Klopp has called for his Liverpool squad to show more consistency, saying his players can perform at "the highest level."

As relayed by Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo, the manager spoke after beating Huddersfield Town 3-0 on Saturday, almost a year on from topping the table with a 6-1 win over Watford last season:

"Top of the table was a wonderful moment, we played wonderful football—and we've played sometimes wonderful football this season too. But we need to be lucky too.

"We haven't had too much luck so far, that's the truth. But you cannot ask for luck. You cannot say, 'Where's the luck?' You have to work until the luck happens. Today it clicked.

"Yes, we were ahead of schedule (going top)—that is clear. But everything could have happened from this point: no injuries, bah, bah, bah.

"We are able to perform on the highest level. But now we have to find consistency."

The Reds are sixth in the Premier League table having won and drawn four matches apiece while losing two, and their performances have varied wildly.

Klopp believes everyone in the English top-flight has issues to deal with, though, with the exception of league leaders Manchester City.

Per Goal's Joe Wright, he added:

"I'm not sure if [Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio] Pochettino has spoken about similar things. But with Harry Kane not involved, losing two in a row: things like this, that's how it can happen.

"Two weeks ago, it wasn't a Harry Kane team and now it is a Harry Kane team. We all have problems—apart from City obviously at the moment."

The German is correct. City have amassed 28 points from 10 games, scoring 35 and conceding just six, but the Premier League's other top sides have all experienced hiccups in recent weeks.

Arsenal lost to Watford, Manchester United did the same at the hands of Huddersfield and Chelsea lost back-to-back matches against City and Crystal Palace, while Spurs lost to United after blowing a two-goal lead against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are behind their rivals, though and sit in sixth place. As sports journalist Mootaz Chehade noted, they have been difficult to score against at Anfield:

However, there is a sharp contrast in Liverpool's efforts at the back elsewhere, as they have shipped 15 goals in their five Premier League outings when playing away from Anfield.

Their inconsistency has been evident from game to game—their 3-0 win over Huddersfield and 7-0 win against Maribor came either side of a 4-1 humiliation by Spurs.

Even within matches they can be up and down, as noted by The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe against Huddersfield:

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz joined Klopp in his calls for more consistency:

The Reds aren't at the same level as a number of their domestic and European rivals, but when playing at their best, they have the personnel—particularly in forward areas—to play some superb football.

However, without a player who can reliably hit the back of the net week-in, week-out, they're not getting as much out of their attack as they could be, and it's of relatively little surprise they occasionally struggle to score despite creating multiple chances.

Much work also needs to be done further back, and until their needs are met at both ends—both on the training pitch and in terms of recruitment—they'll fall short of their ambition to win major honours.

Nevertheless, there's scope for Klopp to eke out more consistent showings week to week. If he can do that, it will give the Reds a stronger platform to build on domestically and in Europe.