Every La Liga Club's Revelation so Far This Season

A quarter of the way through La Liga's 2017/18 campaign, it's shaping up to be a memorable one.

Champions Real Madrid are playing catch-up to Barcelona while the likes of Valencia and Real Betis are enjoying resurgences and more than one newly promoted team is loving life in the top flight in Spain.

While the teams at the top end of the table might not be too much of a surprise, on an individual level, there are enough headline-makers in La Liga causing eyebrows to be raised, with a handful of players starting 2017/18 much better than they ended last term.

We've selected the revelation of the season for each team. That does not necessarily mean the best players but rather the people who have made the most surprising and impressive impacts, steering their respective teams toward better results or showing they are taking a step up this season.

Can the sustain it? The coming months will reveal whether these names are stars of the season or merely the revelations of the earliest part of the campaign.

Alaves: Alfonso Pedraza

It was a tough summer for Alaves, who had to replace key personnel on and off the pitch. One departure in particular was keenly felt: That of left-back Theo Hernandez, who had been on loan from Atletico Madrid.

They filled that void with the 21-year-old Alfonso Pedraza, who was out at Lugo and Leeds United last term. He has repaid the faith shown in him by starting to look the part.

He has shifted from left-back to left midfield according to need and is trying to replicate what Theo brought to the side as an outlet down the flank and a reliable, rugged defender.

Constant game time looks to be paying off through an upturn in form for the young Spaniard.

Athletic Club: Kepa

Kepa is no longer an unknown name in European football circles, but he's still only in his second campaign as a first-team option for Athletic Bilbao.

There is already strong interest in him from Real Madrid, according to Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa of Marca, and it's not a surprise. Kepa has proved to be a strong and reliable shot-stopper, is commanding in his penalty area and looks set to be one of Spain's top goalkeepers over the next half-decade.

He was impressive last year, but it's still worth naming him as a revelation; far from being a one-season wonder, he's proving his ability to remain a first-choice goalkeeper on a regular basis and be one of the team's top performers.

Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa

Diego Simeone's team are struggling to find the relentless consistency and hard-to-beat mentality that has typified them over the past few years as the manager changes personnel and tactics to try to usher in a new era.

Not all of those changes have worked as well as he would have liked, but Angel Correa has seized his chance as a starting forward and has been one of Atletico Madrid's most effective players.

The Argentinian attacker has previously been utilised as super-sub, either out wide or as a second striker, always having an impact off the bench but rarely doing so when handed a starting opportunity. This season, that's exactly what he has done.

Goals and scoring chances are falling his way, but he's also helping to create with his strong, aggressive play, his dribbling and work rate.

Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona are top of the table and playing superbly at times, but the revelation isn't on the pitch; it's Ernesto Valverde, the new man in the dugout.

The former Athletic boss has had to contend with several issues already—Neymar's departure, a growing unrest with fans toward the board, the backdrop of Catalonia's bid for independence and FCB's role within that—but he has dealt with the task admirably.

As well as all that, he has switched tactics away from the three-pronged attack of the past few years toward a four-man midfield, freeing up Lionel Messi centrally. His team is consequently at the top of La Liga and still unbeaten.

A great start from the manager, who some felt might fall short.

Celta Vigo: Maxi Gomez

There's no question about Celta Vigo's biggest revelation; even while they struggle for victories in the early part of the season, Uruguayan forward Maxi Gomez has been a stunning signing, immediately being a huge positive for the team and firing in five goals in his first nine games in La Liga.

His predatory finishing and all-around influence in the final third has been clear.

Celta have been open at both ends of the pitch, free-scoring while also conceding plenty, and this fast approach—while not yielding enough points—is showing off the talent they have in attack.

Gomez has quickly become a key factor in that front line, even if his aggression means he's already landed a suspension too. Quite the impact from the 21-year-old.

Deportivo La Coruna: Fede Cartabia

Deportivo La Coruna are an intriguing side. They are not particularly strong at the back most seasons but still reliant and insistent on playing multiple creative threats in the final third, aiming to outplay opponents whenever possible.

Fede Cartabia has been the standout name for them this term, helping them do exactly that on more than one occasion. And while his primary role is more to fashion chances than to take them, he's also added a couple of goals of his own this term already.

Cartabia has long been viewed as a talented, promising player—he was at Valencia for several years but often sent out on loan—and with Depor he has begun to make good on that promise with consistent displays and maturing tactical play.

A key performer, starting all 10 games, perhaps he is starting to show he could yet reach the heights it was once hoped the now-24-year-old would scale.

Eibar: Paulo Oliveira

It's tough to assign a "revelation" tag to anyone at Eibar; they are struggling near the foot of the table, and the better performers are those who have proved themselves over the long term: Ander Capa, Dani Garcia and Sergi Enrich.

Of the new arrivals, Marko Dmitrovic and Jose Angel haven't been particularly impressive, but Paulo Oliveira has been reasonable for them at the back, so he just about takes the tag.

The centre-back is reliable aerially and is quick to step out and make challenges to prevent counter-attacks becoming dangerous, though he hasn't always had great success in doing this .

In short, Eibar have a lot to improve upon.

Espanyol: Gerard Moreno

Many people in Spain have been waiting a long time for Gerard Moreno to hit the levels he's capable of reaching.

At Villarreal, it was always evident he had talent. The issue was simply whether he could harness it regularly and become a potent goalscoring threat to go with his creative side. Now at Espanyol, he's perhaps not the lethal goal-getter he hinted at being, but his influence on the game goes far wider.

Equally at home drifting in the channels or coming deep to take possession, Moreno can split defences with his passing, can beat players for pace or dribble past them with ease.

A well-rounded forward enjoying a fine campaign.

Getafe: Amath Ndiaye

Getafe have started rather better than might have been expected and are sitting in 11th, with three wins and four draws from their first 10 games. More noticeably, they have been a better watch this time around compared to their last time in the top flight thanks to more pace in attack and several players capable of scoring goals.

Top billing for their revelation has to be Amath Ndiaye, the on-loan winger from Atletico Madrid who has been particularly eye-catching.

Most often used on the left side, his trickery and power are key features; he aggressively tackles to win back possession and then uses acceleration and his one-on-one ability to attack space and create shooting or crossing chances.

His decision-making in the final third still leaves something to be desired, but when his tricks come off, he looks the best player on the park.

Frustrating at times, and raw, but the 21-year-old has an abundance of talent.

Girona: Pablo Maffeo

Girona's excellent start to life in the Spanish top flight isn't just down to one player; from striker Cristhian Stuani and goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz's vast experience to the creative, probing influence of Portu, they have been fantastic to watch.

But it's right wing-back Pablo Maffeo who has perhaps been the standout as a versatile performer who has even put in a shift man-marking Messi and done superbly well.

Maffeo, on loan from Manchester City, is catching the eye in La Liga with his determined runs down the flank, aggressive approach to defending and quality on the ball. Girona's 3-4-3 can be scintillating to watch at times, and Maffeo plays a big role in the system.

Las Palmas: Loic Remy

Las Palmas have had a difficult start to the campaign and aren't helped by the fact their revelation this season has't been available often enough.

Loic Remy has played five times for the island team and scored in four of those appearances. Even off the bench, he has been a threat and been able to get on the scoresheet. But with the team out of form and without a victory since the second matchday, they need the striker back to full fitness quickly.

Remy arrived on a free in the summer from Chelsea and immediately became the focal point of the attack—when available—but just 271 minutes of action means he hasn't been able to aid the push for more points.

Get him fit and linking with Jonathan Viera, and Las Palmas have a front line that could trouble most teams.

Leganes: Asier Garitano

Our second managerial revelation comes in the form of Asier Garitano, with the Leganes boss moving closer toward legendary status at the club with what he has managed during his time in charge.

Garitano joined Leganes when they were still in La Segunda B, the third tier in Spain, but two promotions in three years had them in the top flight last term for the first time—and they aren't stopping there.

After avoiding relegation last term, the question was whether they could repeat the trick.

Currently seventh, Garitano's side only spent around £6 million in the summer but have lost only three times this term, beating the likes of Malaga and Athletic. Garitano has a game plan for his team, has picked the right players to implement it and is reaping the rewards as a result.

Levante: Enis Bardhi

Signed from Ujpest in the summer, Enis Bardhi has been a true revelation for Levante. He's been an excellent addition to the team, quickly integrating into the game plan and proving his worth in La Liga.

The attacking midfielder has four goals to his name from just seven starts, including finding the net against the likes of Valencia and Real Sociedad.

Two features have quickly become trademarks of his: striking at goal direct from free-kicks and the late run into the box from deep as the rest of his team-mates attack crosses.

He's constantly finding space to collect rebounds and fire in shots, and given any kind of time to pick a pass or shot from 25 yards out, he's proving a real danger.

Malaga: Recio

The only revelation about Malaga this season is they have been utterly terrible, and even that wasn't much of a revelation—it was clearly coming because of their dismal summer in the transfer market.

Midfielder Recio has perhaps been the pick of the bunch; he was already a starter but has this season had to shoulder added responsibility after both Ignacio Camacho and Pablo Fornals departed. Recio performs the dual-role of ball-winner and trying to drive the team forward, but there's a lack of quality around him.

He netted the late penalty to finally give Malaga a first win of the season in their most recent game, but they are still mired in relegation trouble and are likely to be so for most of the campaign unless they reinforce the squad in January.

Real Betis: Andres Guardado

Real Betis made a handful of smart signings in the summer, but veteran Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado has been the pick of them.

He's no stranger to La Liga, having been with Depor and Valencia previously, but this term he's revelling in a deep midfield role, controlling counter-attacks for his team, protecting the back line and being an unexpectedly prolific source of chances for team-mates.

Guardado has a league-high six assists, more than one of them via perfectly weighted passes on the run to free Joaquin or Tonny Sanabria into the opposition area.

He's running the show at Betis and has helped them to eighth place, looking much stronger than last term.

Real Madrid: Isco

Household names that they all are, Real Madrid don't have a breakout-type of revelation this season, with not one of the younger inclusions in Zinedine Zidane's squad—Jesus Vallejo, Borja Mayoral, Dani Ceballos et al.—yet to nail down a regular place.

The revelation, therefore, is the continued form and brilliance of Isco, a player so on top of his game he has forced a tactical shuffle so he is accommodated in his best role.

Zidane still hasn't been forced to answer the question about which player is left out—one of the midfield trio, one of the BBC attack or Isco—when everyone is fit and in form. But there's no great hurry to rush Gareth Bale back before trying to solve that dilemma. Even with Real Madrid not at the top of their game, Isco is still coming up with big performances, at home and in Europe, and it's tough to see how he'll be left out.

Consistency has been a long time coming for the Spanish playmaker, but he's approaching 10 months (including the summer break) in the side playing at or near the top of his game.

Real Sociedad: Mikel Oyarzabal

Mikel Oyarzabal was a key part of Real Sociedad's side last term, but this season he's a revelation because of what he's added to his game: goals.

It took him until the last month of 2016/17 to net his first goal of the season, and he ended with two; he's already at five for this campaign and hasn't lost any of his direct running, his knack of following up at the far post, his impressive crossing on the run or his workmanlike displays off the ball.

Both La Real's full-backs—Alvaro Odriozola and Kevin Rodrigues—have been impressive, but Oyarzabal has been a key difference-maker as they attempt to chase down the European spots.

Sevilla: Clement Lenglet

This season sees a somewhat different variation of Sevilla, with Eduardo Berizzo having replaced Jorge Sampaoli in the dugout. And while they are still a threat to the top four, they clearly haven't hit top gear and don't look quite as difficult to beat.

The midfield's rotating cast has left them open to attacking sides at times, but that has meant Clement Lenglet has been able to shine in the centre of defence, showcasing his ability to read the game, be aggressive and on the front foot and also play out from the back.

Still only 22, Lenglet has been the first-choice centre-back for Sevilla this term in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League and has seen a big jump in consistency to his performances.

Continue that through to the winter break, and the Andalusian side should still be in contention to achieve their objectives in both competitions.

Valencia: Simone Zaza

Fans of the Premier League might not believe it, but Simone Zaza is a goalscoring machine.

The Italian forward is back to his best, aggressive, full of running and getting shots off at every opportunity. And he's doing it in a team packed with confident, creative, attack-minded players.

Los Che are second in the table and flying, with Zaza at the top end of the team putting away the chances they are creating. His partnership with Rodrigo is exciting and well-balanced, and the Spain international came close to being our selection, but Zaza's upsurge in form has been tremendous.

Keep it up, and Valencia have a great shot at sealing not just a place in the top four but maintaining a title challenge given they have no European action to worry about this term.

Villarreal: Rodri

With a space opening up in the previously settled Villarreal midfield, Rodri has stepped up to stake his claim and has largely been extremely impressive, starting all 10 matches.

The 21-year-old starts deep, often picking up the ball from the centre-backs. He is happy to play from deep or else stride forward to help the team initiate attacking spells from higher upfield. He's neat and tidy in possession, covers the defence well and has plenty of energy—all desirable traits considering his role.

It should be noted the reason he's in the team with such frequency is captain Bruno Soriano's absence, but Rodri has remained in the XI on merit.

Last term, he totalled 1,300 minutes in all competitions; it's testament to his consistency and ability to step up that he's almost level with that tally for 2017/18 at the start of November.

