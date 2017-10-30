Arsene Wenger Has 'No Concerns' over Alexis Sanchez Facing Manchester City

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said he has "no concerns" over selecting Alexis Sanchez to face Manchester City next Sunday despite the Chilean coming close to joining them in the summer.

Per Sky Sports, he said: "I have no concerns because I'm not suspicious about performances or the desire to win of a football player. When you are a football player you have a social contract with the rest of the team and I never question that. Once you don't respect that, it is difficult to say that you play football."

Sanchez almost joined the Sky Blues on the final day of the transfer window, but he was prevented from leaving when Arsenal were unable to land Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

The forward is in the final year of his deal at the club and will be free to join City at the end of the season.

Wenger has kept faith in his commitment to the cause, though, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

The manager also believes Sanchez is returning to his best after lacking fitness earlier in the campaign:

"I think he is coming back stronger physically. He runs after goals at the moment so he is a bit frustrated when he doesn't score like all the goalscorers.

"I'm not worried about it, he works hard and it will come back. You never try too hard. I think at the moment he is marked well but he still creates many dangerous situations and he just has to not worry too much.

"You say that to all the strikers and they still worry but over longer periods he has always scored goals so that will come back."

The 28-year-old plundered 30 goals and 19 assists in all competitions last season, whereas this year he has so far managed to accrue just two and three, respectively.

He contributed one apiece in an excellent performance when Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-2 earlier in October.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen and Bleacher Report's James McNicholas hailed the impressive link-up between himself and the Gunners' other key players Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette:

If Arsenal are to have any hope of beating City—who remain unbeaten and have shipped just six goals—they will need their big players to perform at their best.

The Gunners' biggest problem will be keeping the Citizens out, given they've netted 35 times in 10 Premier League games this season, but if Sanchez is on top form, they can give City something to worry about, too.