NFL Week 9 Picks: Guide for Latest Vegas Odds and Winning Predictions

The NFL calendar moves into November when the temperatures typically drop and offenses rely more so on the ground attack to move the ball.

One particular Week 9 contest will likely feature two clubs set to run the ball 30-35 times in a physical matchup. Due to the limitations at quarterback, rookie running backs for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals will become the deciding factors in the final outcome.

The court ruling may affect the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. How much does running back Ezekiel Elliott's absence or presence influence the outcome?

In the Monday Night Football showcase, we'll either see the Detroit Lions snap a three-game skid or Brett Hundley's first win as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

As of Tuesday, OddsShark relayed the Vegas odds listed below. We'll also project scores for each Week 9 contest.

Week 9 Vegas Odds and Score Predictions



Buffalo Bills (-3) at New York Jets: Bills 24-16

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at New York Giants: Rams 28-17

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-2): Panthers 27-21

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-13): Texans 41-13

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4): Jaguars 27-21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-7): Saints 31-16

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-7): Eagles 24-12

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (No Line): Titans 20-7

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (Even): Cardinals 21-17

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks (-7): Seahawks 30-14

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys (-1): Cowboys 34-31

Oakland Raiders (-2.5) at Miami Dolphins: Raiders 28-24

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Green Bay Packers: Lions 27-20

Jacksonville Jaguars' Ground Attack vs. Cincinnati Bengals' Ground Attack

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

This matchup will bring old-school football back to life. Both teams will attempt to establish their ground attacks. Neither quarterback will have much success against a stingy pass defense.

Assuming running back Leonard Fournette plays after missing Week 7 with an ankle injury, the Jaguars should have an edge between the two rushing offenses.

Based on the workload divvied among the Bengals ball-carriers, the coaching staff has identified Joe Mixon as the lead back. Nonetheless, Cincinnati still struggles with balancing the offense.

After a 29-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, Mixon expressed his displeasure with the lack of carries, per ESPN.com reporter Katherine Terrell. On Sunday, he logged 11 rush attempts for 18 yards.

Once the Bengals figure out how to unlock potential in the backfield, they'll string consecutive wins together. In Week 9, the Jaguars will accumulate 150-plus rushing yards en route to victory.

Dallas Cowboys Fall to Kansas City Chiefs Without Ezekiel Elliott

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Chiefs found their way back into the win column against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The secondary featured an addition and a change at cornerback. Defensive back Steven Nelson played in his first game of the season. Kenneth Acker started over Terrance Mitchell on the outside, per Kansas City Star reporter Terez Paylor:

The Cowboys will have to rely on the passing attack against the Chiefs' reconfigured pass defense. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Kate Hairopoulos, a New York judge reinstated the league's six-game suspension on running back Ezekiel Elliott:

It's worth noting, the NFLPA can file an emergency appeal, per Law360 reporter Pete Brush:

At the moment, the Cowboys don't have their offensive engine. Running backs Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris won't fill that void in a matchup that will likely require the Cowboys to score 30 or more points for the victory.

Expect the Chiefs to protect the football to avoid giving the Cowboys extra scoring opportunities. Pass-catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce should have productive outings to complement running back Kareem Hunt on the ground.

Detroit Lions Snap Three-Game Skid

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Lions will snap their three-game losing streak against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Despite an extra week to prepare, it's improbable that head coach Mike McCarthy's group finds a way to beat a division opponent without quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center.

Hundley didn't throw a touchdown pass or complete 50 percent of his throws against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. Practice reps will help him improve but not enough to pull off a victory.

Expect Green Bay to rely on their running backs in the short passing game to rack up yards after the catch. Though, at some point, quarterback Matthew Stafford's arm will take over and put the Lions ahead. He may engineer a typical late comeback if Detroit somehow falls behind on the scoreboard.

Nonetheless, the Lions will even their record at 4-4 with a much-needed tally in the win column.